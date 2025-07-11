The 11th of July must be more than a ceremonial occasion. It must serve as a clarion call, a moment of resolve to renew Africa’s fight against corruption and rededicate our collective energies to justice for all Africans and people of African descent. Enough of rhetoric, the time for action is today and not tomorrow.

The African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption (AUCPCC) was adopted on 11 July 2003, during the Second Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Maputo, Mozambique. To affirm the continent’s commitment to its implementation, African Heads of State and Government declared July 11 as Africa Anti-Corruption Day, observed annually across the continent.

This day serves not only as a moment of reflection but also as a rallying call for collective action against one of Africa’s most pressing challenges. At the outset, it must be stated unequivocally that the catastrophic impacts of corruption are becoming unbearable, particularly for the poor. The urgent need to repair dysfunctional social, political, and institutional systems to prevent corruption and promote justice is more critical now than ever.

According to the United Nations, corruption is one of Africa’s most entrenched problems, second only to poverty, insecurity, and unemployment, and it is a major contributor to these issues. This year’s Africa Anti-Corruption Day’s commemoration, themed “Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption in Africa”, aligns powerfully with the African Union’s 2025 theme: “Justice for Africa and People of African Descent through Reparations.”

Together, these themes affirm a fundamental truth: without justice and accountability, Africa cannot progress, and the dignity of its people remains compromised. Many of the historical injustices confronting Africa and its diaspora – colonialism, the trans-Atlantic slave trade, and apartheid, were enabled and perpetuated through corrupt systems. Sadly, similar exploitative practices persist today, preserved by sections of Africa’s elite.

Corruption continues to erode the social contract in Africa. It deprives citizens of essential services, drains public resources, and erodes trust in institutions. Whether manifested through illicit financial flows, abuse of power, or public procurement fraud, corruption weakens governance, hinders development, and deepens inequality. Most tragically, it steals the future from Africa’s youth, women, and marginalised communities.

This year, the African Union is reinforcing its commitment to justice by advancing transitional justice mechanisms, reparations for historical injustices, and institutional reforms. These efforts are anchored in the African Union Transitional Justice Policy (AUTJP) – a distinctly African framework designed to help states address past abuses, rebuild trust, and foster inclusive governance.

The cost of corruption is not theoretical; it is painfully real. A decade ago, the African Union Advisory Board Against Corruption (AUABC) estimated that Africa loses over $140 billion to corruption annually. These are resources that could otherwise fund hospitals, empower farmers, and educate future generations. Instead, Africa remains heavily dependent on international aid and loans, which compromise its dignity and sovereignty. Justice for Africans and people of African descent will remain elusive if this dependency continues.

The 2025 Africa Anti-Corruption Day presents a critical opportunity to link justice and human dignity with anti-corruption efforts. Justice must be understood not only as a legal obligation but as a socio-economic necessity. Where corruption thrives, justice is denied. Where accountability is enforced, development follows. And where corruption prevails, human dignity is lost.

This year, the African Union is reinforcing its commitment to justice by advancing transitional justice mechanisms, reparations for historical injustices, and institutional reforms. These efforts are anchored in the African Union Transitional Justice Policy (AUTJP) – a distinctly African framework designed to help states address past abuses, rebuild trust, and foster inclusive governance. The inclusion of corruption within the scope of transitional justice is long overdue. It should be fully recognised and codified as a crime against humanity in Africa.

The 2025 AU theme emphasises the urgent need to address both historical and contemporary injustices, including colonial legacies, systemic exploitation, and racial discrimination affecting Africans and people of African descent globally. In many African societies, corruption is both a consequence and a driver of such structural injustices.

Reparations, whether financial, symbolic, institutional, or psychosocial, are not merely about compensation. They are about restoring dignity, acknowledging harm, and laying the foundation for a just and equitable future. For transitional justice mechanisms to be effective, they must be victim-centered, inclusive, and underpinned by accountability systems that confront corrupt practices directly.

As Africa reflects on this year’s theme of justice and reparations, we must ask the following difficult but necessary questions: how do we restore public trust after decades of poor governance? How do we build institutions that serve all citizens rather than elite interests? and how do we turn symbolic commemorations into sustained, meaningful reforms?

The role of civil society and citizens in combatting corruption and promoting justice is indispensable. While governments bear primary responsibility, civil society organisations, youth groups, the media, and ordinary citizens are crucial in holding power to account. Whistleblowers must be protected. Investigative journalism must be encouraged. Anti-corruption institutions must be well-resourced and independent.

Education and civic awareness are also vital. An informed and empowered citizenry is the most effective weapon against impunity. As we commemorate this year’s Africa Anti-Corruption Day, let us renew our commitment to a culture that values integrity and punishes wrongdoing, regardless of status or position.

Looking ahead, building just and accountable African states is essential. The African Union, through organs such as the AU Advisory Board Against Corruption and the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security, along with strategic partners, must continue supporting AU member states in designing and implementing robust national anti-corruption and transitional justice frameworks. These efforts must be backed by genuine political will, adequate resources, and sustained citizen engagement.

John Ikubaje, the pioneer Senior Governance Officer at the African Union Advisory Board against Corruption, is an anti-corruption scholar, and the head of the Transitional Justice Unit at the African Union Commission, Addis Ababa-Ethiopia.

