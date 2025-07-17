The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter, has called on the federal government to issue a circular implementing the reviewed retirement age for medical and dental practitioners.

The Chairman of the NMA-FCT, Emeka Ayogu, made the call during a news conference in Abuja on Wednesday.

Mr Ayogu said the association also demanded the immediate approval of specialist allowances for all doctors.

He said the association also rejected the circular issued by the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), which reviewed allowances for medical and dental officers in the federal public service.

He said the NMA-FCT, in alignment with its national body, rejected the circular on the grounds that it failed to capture the interests of health workers.

“The complete rejection of the NSIWC circular follows the outcome of our emergency executive council meeting, aligning with the national body’s resolution of 2 July,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several other medical bodies have also rejected the NSIWC circular in the past two weeks.

These include the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives in Federal Health Institutions (NANNM-FHI), and several NMA state chapters.

Mr Ayogu said the NSIWC circular undermines existing salary relativity in the healthcare sector and contradicts provisions of the 2001, 2009, and 2014 Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) between the NMA and the federal government.

“If the government allows this obnoxious circular to stand, it will demoralise doctors, aggravate existing tensions, and worsen the ongoing brain drain, the so-called ‘Japa’ syndrome,” he warned.

He added that the policy could lead to industrial disharmony, further strain the doctor-patient ratio, and severely affect the delivery of healthcare services nationwide.

Mr Ayogu stressed that if the federal government fails to intervene before the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum issued by the NMA national body, doctors may have no choice but to embark on industrial action.

The NMA-FCT is demanding the immediate withdrawal of the NSIWC circular, payment of all outstanding wages and allowances owed to its members, and the prompt initiation of long-delayed CBA negotiations on the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

The association is also calling for an upward review of the CONMESS scheme to the tune of 300 per cent of its current value.

In addition, it seeks the immediate release of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), implementation of scarce skills allowance for medical consultants, and full implementation of the 2021 hazard allowance agreement.

Also speaking, Okoreaffia Ogbonnaya, chairman of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), FCT Branch, expressed solidarity with the NMA-FCT’s position.

Mr Ogbonnaya said doctors were not interested in disrupting the system but felt compelled to speak out due to persistent injustices.

“The circular issued by the NSIWC is obnoxious and fails to reflect economic realities. A meagre 1.2 per cent increase in salaries is unfair.

“Those of us who have stayed back in Nigeria out of patriotism should not be punished for our loyalty,” he said.

He appealed to President Bola Tinubu to personally intervene, adding that the “Renewed Hope” agenda should include hope for doctors and other healthcare professionals.

(NAN)

