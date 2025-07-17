Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated an alumna of the Lagos State University (LASU), Maryam Lawal, on her remarkable performance at the Nigerian Law School (NLS).
Mr Sanwo-Olu, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, praised Ms Lawal for her academic feat, emerging as both the Best Graduating Female Student and Second Overall Best Student at the Nigerian Law School’s Call to Bar ceremony held in Abuja last week.
She also received eight awards, including one for Corporate Law Practice.
The governor described her achievements as a “moment of great pride for all of us,” which embodies the excellence Lagos celebrates – brilliance, hard work, and quiet determination.
He said her remarkable achievement showcases the power of talent and discipline, highlighting the high standard of education at LASU.
“I’m especially pleased because her journey began here in Lagos, in a state-owned institution that continues to nurture future leaders. She has made all of us proud,” said.
Bar ceremony
A total of 5,728 law graduates were called to the bar, making it the largest cohort in Nigerian history. The Call to Bar ceremony is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s legal history.
Oluwabusayo Ifonlaja from Nile University emerged as the Best Graduating Student at the NLS and the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) examinations for the class of 2025.
Mr Ifonlaja’s exceptional academic performance earned him a remarkable 18 top national awards at the NLS graduation ceremony, affirming his position as the most outstanding law graduate in the country.
Also, Daniella Okangba, a 2023 law graduate of Babcock University, emerged as one of the most outstanding students at the 2025 NLS, clinching five awards, including the third prize for Best Overall student.
