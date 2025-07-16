The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, has banned police teams from using unmarked vehicles such as mini-buses and tricycles for patrols across the state.

Mr Danjuma explained that the decision followed “numerous complaints of harassment, intimidation, and extortion” by some tactical officers operating in unapproved vehicles while on routine patrols.

The commissioner, according to a statement by police spokesperson in the state Henry Okoye on Monday, described the act as “grossly unprofessional.”

He warned that any team found violating the directive would be sanctioned.

“Commanders of such teams will be vicariously held liable,” he said.

Mr Danjuma assured that the police command was committed to upholding professionalism, accountability, and ethical policing standards in line with the vision of the country’s inspector-general of police.

“All units are directed to comply strictly, and members of the public are encouraged to report any violations,” the police chief added.

Background

Cases of police brutality, extortion and other unprofessional activities in Nigeria have continued despite sanctions by police authorities, such as dismissal from service.

In February this year, for instance, police authorities in Imo State launched an investigation into alleged extortion and assault of a couple by operatives in the state.

The Imo extortion incident occurred less than one week after police authorities began interrogation of officers who were filmed assaulting a man in Abia State.

Within the same period, police authorities in Abia State dismissed three officers for allegedly engaging in abduction and extortion.

In October last year, police in Ebonyi began an orderly room trial of officers filmed extorting motorists in the state.

Earlier in the same month, the police in Imo State began another orderly room trial of four officers seen in a viral video clip extorting motorists in the state.

About three months earlier, police operatives in Bayelsa State extorted N3 million from a Nigerian man at gunpoint.

The officers were subsequently arrested after the victim petitioned police authorities.

The police operatives later returned the N3 million to the victim, about three weeks later.

