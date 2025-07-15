The police have dismantled two major human trafficking syndicates operating in Enugu and Anambra states, while detaining 11 suspects across the two states.

Police operatives also rescued multiple victims, including children, pregnant women and foreign nationals, in a bold and coordinated crackdown on organised human trafficking.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement he issued in Enugu on Monday.

Mr Adejobi, an assistant commissioner of police, said that recently, acting on credible intelligence, police operatives of the Zone-13 Police Zonal Command, Ukpo, executed a precision-led sting operation, targeting a deeply rooted child trafficking and baby factory network.

He said the operation led to the arrest of eight suspects from various locations. The suspects include Uzoamaka Ani, 27, Joy Madu, 52, and Victoria Akasike, 56.

According to him, these individuals, during interrogation, confessed to active involvement in child theft, abduction, illegal adoption schemes and the operation of unlicensed medical facilities functioning as baby factories.

“Their criminal activities were strategically spread across Enugu and Anambra states, targeting vulnerable women and children for exploitation and sale.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The victims rescued during the operation include a seven-month-old infant, a four-year-old child, and two heavily pregnant women, all held captive in a remote village.

“Both pregnant women, identified as indigenes of Ebonyi State, were reportedly lured and held for the purpose of forced births and subsequent sale of their newborns.

“The rescue was swift and executed without harm to the victims, who are now in safe custody and receiving necessary care,” he said.

The force spokesperson said the police have intensified efforts to apprehend other members of the syndicate who managed to escape during the sting operation.

Ghanaian national rescued

In a related development, the force spokesperson said that operatives of the police command in Ondo State have successfully rescued a Ghanaian national, David Angerinya, who was trafficked into Nigeria under a pretence.

He said the operation was launched following a formal petition from the Interpol Liaison Office at Force Headquarters, Abuja, which called for immediate police intervention in a suspected case of transnational human trafficking.

READ ALSO: Police dismantle illegal firearms workshop

According to him, police operatives acted swiftly and initiated a targeted investigation that led to the arrest of three suspects, including Hayford Nyamekye, Alex Awine, and Felix Kojo.

“Investigations revealed that these suspects are part of a wider international trafficking syndicate that specialises in deceiving individuals, particularly from neighbouring West African countries, with fake promises of employment and travel visas to countries like Canada.

“During the operation, an additional 39 Ghanaian nationals were discovered to have fallen victim to the same group.

“Many of them lacked valid travel documentation, while those in possession of passports presented expired papers, further underscoring the depth of exploitation.

“The victims were found in distressing conditions and are currently undergoing medical treatment,” he said.

Mr Adejobi said the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had commended the gallantry of all police operatives involved in these successful operations.

Human trafficking has been on the increase in Nigeria despite the efforts of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons to curb the menace.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

