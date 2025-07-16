Traditionalists attempting to pay their last respects to the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, were driven away from the venue.

The incident occurred while Imams were preparing for the Muslim funeral prayers at the Ogbagba Court, Igbeba residence, in Ijebu-Ode, where the late Awujale was interred on Monday. Oba Adetona died on Sunday at 91 years old, reigning for 65 years on the Awujale throne.

According to an eyewitness, Adedire Adetona, the king’s first son, had instructed that traditionalists would not be allowed to attend the funeral, prompting soldiers to escort them away.

One traditionalist said that they had come solely to pay their respects to the departed king, but were rebuffed by the royal family, the source said.

In a video post by a Facebook user capturing a short scene at the burial site, Mr Adetona was seen gesturing to the traditionalists to leave. Some people in the crowd also shouted at them to leave.

“This is a Muslim burial, go back. We don’t want any trouble,” they chanted.

The burial of Yoruba traditional leaders has long been a source of dispute between religious families and traditional institutions over how deceased kings should be laid to rest.

While traditionalists argue that a traditional leader’s burial should strictly adhere to customary rites, critics say that certain traditional practices associated with royal burials, which they named to include human sacrifice, mutilation, and cannibalism are barbaric and should be abolished.

In his lifetime, the late Awujale advocated that traditional rulers be buried according to their faith.

In 2020, he pushed for a bill that legally empowers traditional rulers to be installed and buried in accordance with their religious faith. The bill was formally sponsored by Akeem Balogun, the Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, representing Ogun Waterside constituency.

It however, sparked pushback from traditionalist bodies like the Osugbo, a class of Ijebu-Ode kingmakers, who argued it could undermine Yoruba cultural practices. Meanwhile, Christian and Muslim communities welcomed the bill.

In January 2022, Governor Dapo Abiodun signed the “Obas, Chiefs, Council of Obas and Traditional Council Law of Ogun State 2021” during a ceremony at the Awujale’s palace in Ijebu-Ode.

The law includes a provision that preserves and protects the fundamental right of traditional rulers to be installed and buried according to their religious beliefs or convictions. This means that Christian or Muslim traditional rulers in Ogun State may now legally choose a religious burial in line with their faith in addition to any required traditional rites.

Traditionalists on the late Awujale’s burial

Earlier on Sunday, a widely circulated WhatsApp voice note, purportedly from a member of the Ilamuren, another class of Ijebu-Ode kingmakers, urged all traditionalists to allow the late Awujale to be buried in accordance with Islamic rites. However, the authenticity of the voice note could not be independently verified.

He said traditionalists should hand over the king’s body to the family if they choose to bury him according to his faith. He emphasized that the absence of the king’s body would not hinder the traditional rites.

According to Mr Ajisa, the ruling family and houses have the authority to decide on the burial rites, including the option to choose between traditional and Islamic customs.

However, traditional rituals for the land will still be observed.

Oluwo praises Islamic burial rite of late Awujale

Meanwhile, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has expressed satisfaction with the burial rite of the late Ajuwale, who was interred in accordance with Islamic rites at his final resting place at Ogbagba Court, Igbeba residence in Ijebu-Ode.

The traditional leader, who is vocal about his disdain for human sacrifice and cannibalism, said the process adopted in burying the traditional leader has protected the sanctity of the Yoruba traditional institution, freeing traditional rulers from physical and spiritual oppression after death.

He praised the Adetona family, the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun and the Attorney General of the state, Oluwasina Ogungbade, for burying the late Awujale according to his Islamic faith.

“The burial process to be adopted in burying Yoruba Traditional Ruler should be on the recommendation of the king before his passage or his family after his death. The seizure of the King’s corpse from his family by any secret group should be optional depending on the wishes of his family.

“In Iwo, I have freed Oluwo stool from the bondage since my ascension 10 years ago. The Osugbos and the Ogbonis have no relation with the Yoruba monarchy. Every attempt to enslave the stool will be eternally restricted by my stool. The Iwo throne can never be subjected to the command of any secret society. I have freed my town. Even after my death, I trust Iwo people, they will never condon absurdity.

“Any town willing his king to be butchered after death should appoint an herbalist, Osugbos and Ogbonis as their king,” he said.

The Oluwo has been a staunch critic of paganism, often calling for the abolition of ritual killings which he associates with traditional worshipping.

But vocal traditionalists have denied the extremism blamed on traditional religions and accused the Oluwo of undermining the Yoruba culture and tradition to which he owes his ascension to the throne.

He has repeatedly condemned the bloodletting in the guise of tradition, spiritual renewal, and demanded justice for those involved in such acts.

A renowned Ifa priest and veteran actor, Ifayemi Elebuibon, has said repeatedly that the Oluwo lacked proper cultural orientation of a Yoruba traditional ruler. Like other critics, Mr Elebuibon said, although without providing proof, that the Oluwo is a Saudi Arabia agent promoting Islam at the expense of Yoruba culture and tradition.

