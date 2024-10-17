The police in Imo State, south-east Nigeria, say they have begun an orderly room trial of officers seen in a viral video clip extorting motorists in the state.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Thursday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, ordered the arrest of the officers on Sunday after a social media user uploaded the clip on X.

In the 15-second viral video clip, an armed police officer was seen collecting from commercial bus drivers plying the road.

The clip did not show other officers, but the social media user who uploaded the clip suggested other officers were on duty along the road.

He also suggested that the incident happened in Imo State, but did not give the exact location.

The affected officers

Mr Okoye, an assistant superintendent of police, said the officers have since been detained over the incident.

The spokesperson identified the affected officers as Ibrahim Nainna and Miller Ibanitta – both inspectors.

Two others are Alozie Anthony, a sergeant, and Unaka Maxvirgin, the police said.

It is unclear, for now, if there are other officers involved in the alleged extortion.

“The results of the proceedings will be communicated in due course,” Mr Okoye assured.

Not the first time

Cases of police extortion in Nigeria have continued despite punishment by police authorities, such as dismissal from service.

The latest extortion allegations came less than two months after police operatives in Bayelsa State extorted N3 million from a Nigerian man at gunpoint.

The officers were subsequently arrested after the victim petitioned police authorities.

The police operatives later returned the extorted N3 million to the victim, about three weeks later.

The N3 million extortion occurred about two months after police operatives in Anambra State allegedly extorted N810,000 from a resident of the state.

The incident happened in late June.

Following pressure from various quarters, the operatives returned the money to the victim, some hours later.

Earlier in June, an operative was dismissed in Abia State for allegedly shooting dead an entrepreneur over his refusal to bribe him.

In March, another operative was dismissed while two others were suspended for allegedly extorting $3,000 from two Nigerians in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In February, a Divisional Crime officer of Abraka Division in Delta State was also removed from office for allegedly extorting over N2 million.

This newspaper, later the same month, reported the detention of some operatives at the police headquarters in Abuja for allegedly extorting N30.3 million.

