The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday announced a three-day national mourning, within its fold, to honour the legacies of former president, Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday in London.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Kano by the party’s Interim National Chairman, David Mark.

In recognition of Mr Buhari’s leadership and contributions to the Nigerian state, the ADC also suspended all its political activities at national and state levels throughout the mourning period.

A coalition of some opposition leaders in the country recently adopted the ADC to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Prominent members of the coalition include former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Governors Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi, Sule Lamido, Gabriel Suswam, Emeka Ihedioha and Rauf Aregbesola, who is the national secretary of the ADC.

Mr Mark emphasised that the former president’s life was marked by unwavering dedication to the service of Nigeria, both in military and civilian capacities.

“President Muhammadu Buhari was a statesman of exceptional character. As a soldier, he fought bravely to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of our nation.

“As a democratically elected president, he contributed significantly to the growth and consolidation of democratic governance in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: APC shuts national secretariat in honour of Buhari

“His leadership reflected discipline, commitment, and a deep sense of patriotism,” he said.

The ADC chairman further called on the federal government to take appropriate steps to immortalise Mr Buhari to preserve his legacies for future generations.

“We believe it is only fitting that his name and contributions be etched permanently into the national memory through the establishment of monuments, institutions, or initiatives that reflect the values he stood for.

“ADC extends its deepest condolences to the Buhari family, the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and all Nigerians mourning this great loss.

“The party urges all members and supporters across the country to observe the declared period of mourning with solemnity and respect,” Mr Mark said.

(NAN)

