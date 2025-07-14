President Bola Tinubu has constituted an inter-ministerial committee for the state funeral of former President Muhammadu Buhari.
This was disclosed in a statement by Segun Imohiosen, the director of information in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.
Mr Akume heads the 17-member committee that includes other ministers, the National Security Adviser and the Inspector General of Police.
Mr Buhari is expected to be buried in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State, on Tuesday after his body is brought back from London, where he died.
PREMIUM TIMES reports that Mr Buhari, 82, died on Sunday.
Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in London on Monday and is expected to accompany the former president’s body to Nigeria.
In his Monday statement, Mr Imohiosen said President Tinubu has also ordered the opening of condolence registers for the former president.
“In honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, President Tinubu has also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to open condolence registers at the entrance of their respective offices for the public to pay their respects to the late Elder Statesman,” he wrote.
Read the full statement below.
i. Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy
ii. Honourable Minister of Budget and Economic Planning
iii. Honourable Minister of Defence;
iv Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation
v. Honourable Minister of Works
vi. Honourable Minister of Interior
vii. Honourable Minister of FCT
viii. Minister of Housing and Urban Development
ix. Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare;
x. Honourable Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy.
xi. National Security Adviser
xii. Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination
xiii. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political and Other Matters;
xiv. Inspector General of Police
xv. Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS)
xvi. Chief of Defence Staff
The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), will serve as the Secretariat to the Committee.
Additionally, a central condolence register for the diplomatic community and the general public will be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.
Further briefings will follow as the days unfold
Segun Imohiosen
Director, Information and Public Relations
14th July, 2025
