A new twist emerged in the Kano emirate crisis on Monday as the loyalists of the deposed emir, Aminu Ado-Bayero, were ordered to vacate the main palace.

Members of families, who have lived in the palace for decades, told PREMIUM TIMES that they were asked to leave because of their parents’ alleged disloyalty to the reinstated emir, Lamido Sanusi.

The emirship crisis erupted in May 2024 after Governor Abba Yusuf dethroned Mr Ado Bayero and four other first class emirs in the state and reinstated Mr Sanusi as the sole Emir of Kano.

Mr Ado Bayero, who was sacked by the state government, and Mr Sanusi have been holding courts in two different palaces since May 2024.

Mr Ado Bayero is challenging his removal from the mini palace while Mr Sanusi is at the main Kano palace where the officials were issued eviction notice on Monday.

The affected officials include the Galadiman Sallama, Sani Kwano, Dan-Habu Maji-Dadi, Sule Makama, Sarkin-Yakin Dan-Rimi, and Sarkin Lema.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Others are Sarkin Tafarki, Baba Ta’aji, Oji Driver, Odiye Driver, and Bale na Sarkin Bichi.

READ ALSO: Emir of Daura dethrones village head

Insiders told PREMIUM TIMES that thugs had torn off the roofs of some of the houses to evict them from the palace.

The situation led to chaos Monday evening after families of the affected officials resisted the forceful eviction.

The emirate crisis has put several officials, including district heads, council members and other senior traditional title holders, in a dilemma over where to place their loyalty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

