With just weeks to go before the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) kicks off in Morocco, Nigeria’s Super Falcons remain the team to beat, both in reputation and in official global rankings.

The nine-time African champions will head to the tournament with one goal: to claim an unprecedented 10th continental title—and if the latest FIFA/Coca-Cola Women’s World Ranking is anything to go by, they remain head and shoulders above the competition.

Ranked 36th in the world with 1623.29 points, the Super Falcons maintain their status as Africa’s highest-ranked women’s national team, reaffirming their dominance across the continent.

But while the numbers favour Nigeria, the real challenge awaits on the pitch, where fierce competitors like South Africa, Morocco, Zambia, and others are gearing up to dent Nigeria’s supremacy status in what promises to be one of the most competitive WAFCON editions ever.

Nigeria’s FIFA Ranking over the decade

The Super Falcons’ current global position caps off a decade of stability at the top of African football, though their global rank has fluctuated, peaking in recent years at 32nd (2023) and dipping to 45th (2022).

Here’s a snapshot of Nigeria’s ranking trajectory over the last 13 years:

Year-Final Rank- Best Rank-Worst Rank

Despite a historical high of 25th achieved over two decades ago, Nigeria has not returned to those elite global heights.

However, their regional dominance has been unmatched, with 12 consecutive years inside the top 40 globally, a feat no other African women’s side can match.

Africa’s Top 10: Nigeria leads, but the gap is closing

Top 10 African Teams (June 2025 FIFA Ranking):

1. Nigeria – 36th

2. South Africa – 54th

3. Morocco – 60th

4. Cameroon – 64th

5. Zambia – 65th

6. Ghana – 66th

7. Ivory Coast – 72nd

8. Mali – 78th

9. Senegal – 81st

10. Algeria – 82nd

South Africa, currently 54th in the world, enter the tournament full of belief following their WAFCON 2022 victory and their strong 2023 World Cup showing.

Morocco have rapidly risen through the ranks and now sit at 60th globally, buoyed by their historic 2023 World Cup knockout-stage appearance.

Zambia’s youthful flair and Ghana’s revival all pose credible threats to Nigeria’s push for another WAFCON title.

Ever-changing global ranking

While Africa prepares for its flagship competition, the global women’s football landscape is also shifting.

The United States still tops the FIFA ranking, but Spain, Germany, and Brazil are narrowing the gap. Meanwhile, Colombia has entered the top 20 for the first time, and Egypt was the biggest climber, rising seven places to 93rd—a sign of growing momentum in North Africa.

Over 168 international fixtures have been played globally since March, reflecting the sport’s relentless growth.

For African teams like Nigeria, the pressure to keep pace—regionally and internationally—has never been greater.

Though the Super Falcons are heading to WAFCON 2024 as the top dog, with hungry challengers and a continent in transformation, the hunt for a 10th title may be their most difficult yet.

