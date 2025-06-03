The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Works to appear before it on 18 June over allegations of fraud, abuse of power, and the victimisation of a whistleblower within the ministry.

The summons follows a petition with reference number 626 of 2025, filed by a law firm, Liberty Semper Fidelis LP, on behalf of Martins Atijegbe, a staff member in the ministry’s Department of Resources Management.

The invitation was shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, though it was received by the Office of the Permanent Secretary on 28 May.

In the petition, Mr Atijegbe accused senior ministry officials of orchestrating a fraudulent employment scheme involving fake appointment letters and the unlawful inclusion of unqualified individuals in the federal government’s payroll through the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

He also said Mr Atijegbe came under threat and sustained acts of victimisation after exposing the alleged racket at the ministry’s headquarters in Mabushi District of Abuja.

The petitioner called for an investigation into what he describes as an institutional cover-up and retaliatory actions against him.

Committee responds

In a letter dated 23 May, the committee directed the permanent secretary to submit one soft copy and 10 hard copies of the ministry’s written response ahead of the hearing, which is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. on 18 June, in Room 429 (New Wing) of the National Assembly complex, Abuja.

“You are hereby required to take notice of Sections 88 and 89(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and appear in person before this Committee,” Michael Irom, the chairman of the House Committee on Public Petitions, said.

Background to the petition

Mr Atijegbe said he uncovered in 2019 that several new recruits had presented forged appointment letters.

He claimed to have raised the alarm with senior officials, including then-Minister Babatunde Fashola.

Although a committee was set up to investigate the matter, Mr Atijegbe alleged that the panel instead turned on him, ultimately recommending his dismissal despite the evidence he submitted.

He further alleged that one of the individuals implicated in the fraudulent recruitment scheme accused him of sexual harassment and extortion—a move he described as retaliatory.

He denied all allegations, and the attached documents reportedly show that he was the only staff member sanctioned, while those involved in the fraud faced no disciplinary action.

Frustrated by the internal handling of the matter, Mr Atijegbe said he submitted petitions to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), the Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC), and the Minister of Labour.

However, he claimed none of these agencies took decisive action.

Mr Atijegbe’s petition comes against ongoing probes into job racketeering in federal ministries.

Recently, the ICPC began the trial of two public officials over a N12 million employment scam involving fake appointment letters in another agency.

In 2022, he was invited to a public hearing by the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges, but the process was cut short following the expiration of the Ninth Senate in 2023.

Further allegations

Mr Atijegbe also accused officers of the Anti-Vice Unit of the FCT Police Command of extorting N50,000 from him while they were investigating his report of threats to his life.

He identified a certain Yahaya Njayo, a senior police officer, and others as the recipients.

Despite further petitions to the Police Service Commission and other authorities, he said no disciplinary action followed.

He claimed the Ministry of Works has since transferred him to a field office in Gwagwalada, denied him two promotion opportunities, and excluded him from senior staff evaluation panels.

He also faced ongoing disciplinary action for alleged breach of official secrecy and “criminal intimidation” for hiring legal representation.

Demands before the House

In his petition, Mr Atijegbe urged the House to direct the Ministry of Works to issue a public apology and clear him of all allegations.

He requested the ministry to halt all ongoing or planned disciplinary proceedings against him.

He asked the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation to approve a notional promotion effective January 2023 and release all outstanding entitlements.

He called on the House to establish an ad-hoc committee to investigate employment racketeering from 2019 to date.

He requested the House to probe the original investigative panel for allegedly shielding corrupt officials.

He demanded that the House ensure protection for whistleblowers and fast-track the passage of the whistleblower protection bill.

He called on the House to summon anti-corruption and police agencies to explain their inaction on his complaints.

He requested the lower chamber to compel the release of certified documents needed for his defence before its relevant committees.

Some groups, including the African Centre for Media and Information Literacy (AFRICMIL), have repeatedly warned that the absence of a legal framework leaves whistleblowers vulnerable to retaliation and undermines the government’s anti-corruption efforts.

“We believe in the ability of the House of Representatives to ensure that justice is done,” his lawyers wrote in the petition.

The ministry has yet to respond to the invitation as of press time.

PETITION TO HOUSE OF REPS

