A Magistrates Court in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, has remanded a 40-year-old man, Emmanuel Nwedu, at a correctional centre for allegedly murdering his uncle.

The alleged murder, arraignment

Emmanuel was accused of murdering his uncle, Godwin Nwedu, by striking on his forehead with a stick which resulted in his death.

The defendant reportedly drank his uncle’s blood after allegedly murdering him.

He is facing a lone charge of murder before the magistrate’s court II.

Emmanuel was arraigned before the court on Tuesday.

The Senior State Counsel, Emmanuel Alo, told the court that the defendant allegedly murdered his uncle on 24 May at Ugboenyim Community in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Mr Alo argued that by striking his uncle’s forehead with a stick, the defendant caused his death.

“The defendant thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 329 (1) of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of 2009,” he said.

However, the court did not take Emmanuel’s plea because he had no legal representation.

After submission of the original case file, the prosecuting counsel prayed that the defendant be remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre, Abakaliki.

The Chief Magistrate, Chinedu Agama, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the correctional centre.

Mr Agama also directed that the matter be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecutions for further prosecution.

The case was adjourned until 11 June for a compliance report.

Prohibited in Nigeria

Murder is outlawed in Section 315 (6) of Nigeria Criminal Code Act.

Offenders, on conviction, face death sentence, section 319 (1) of the Act said.

Several persons have been sentenced to death for murder across the country.

An Aiyetoro High Court in Ogun State, for instance, sentenced a man, Adelake Bara, to death by hanging in June 2022, for shooting and killing one Olaleye Oke.

A high court in Lokoja, Kogi State, in January 2022, also sentenced a man, Muritala Dare to death by hanging for stabbing his colleague to death with a broken bottle.

