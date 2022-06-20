An Aiyetoro High Court in Ogun State sentenced a man, Adelake Bara, to death by hanging on Monday for shooting and killing one Olaleye Oke, whom he accused of having illicit affairs with one of his three wives

The court convicted Mr Bara on a one-count charge of murder.

Delivering judgment, the judge, Patricia Oduniyi, held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Bara was guilty of the charge.

Mrs Oduniyi said the offence contravened the Criminal Code of Ogun State.

During the trial, state prosecuting counsel, T.O Adeyemi, a Senior State Counsel, said the convict committed the offence on May 1, 2018, at about 6 p.m., at Afodan Farm Settlement, Ijoun, in the Aiyetoro area of Ogun.

Miss Adeyemi said the deceased was on his farm when Mr Bara met him and accused him of having a love affair with one of his wives.

“Bara who has three wives brought out a gun and shot Oke in the head, while the latter was trying to explain that he had no affair with any of Bara’s wives as accused,’’ she said.

The counsel said the gunshot to Mr Oke’s head led to his death.

(NAN)