The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, NAPTIP, has summoned Darlington Okoye, popularly known as Speed Darlington, for interrogations over alleged sex with minor video confessions.

The invitation followed Speed Darlington’s controversial statement in a new video that he should have claimed the girl he allegedly had sexual relations with was 12 years old rather than a 15-year-old.

The singer has been embroiled in scandal since Tuesday when in an Instagram video admitted to having sexual relations with a 15-year-old.

Referring to attention drawn by his alleged confession to sex with a minor, during an Instagram live, the ‘Village Girl’ singer said: “I should have claimed the girl was 12 years old, assuming I knew saying the girl was a 15-year-old will give me this much attention.

“This is because we are in Southern Nigeria, which is part of what I discussed with my lawyer. Would you come at me like this if we were in Sokoto? No, you would not have disrespected me like this. Mr advocate, VDM, go to Northern Nigeria where a 70-year-old man will marry an 11-year-old girl since you are so serious about the case.”

Confession turned apology

PREMIUM TIMES reported Speed Darlington’s alleged confession to having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl in a hotel on Tuesday. Subsequently, the controversial singer denied the allegation, claiming his earlier confession was a social media stunt to trend his new song, “Village Girl”.

Meanwhile, in an official statement made available in an Instagram post by NAPTIP on Thursday, the issues that warranted the invitation of Speed Darlington are not limited to a video where Speed Darlington allegedly admitted to having engaged in sexual acts with an underage girl.

Narrating the occurrences that led to Speed Darlington’s invitation for further investigation, NAPTIP wrote: “We write to formally invite you to appear before the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in respect of certain video materials recently circulated online, including but not limited to a particular Instagram video wherein you allegedly made statements admitting to having engaged in sexual acts with an underage girl.

READ ALSO: NAPTIP begins rehabilitation of woman rescued from Iraqi taskmaster

“Additional archived videos, now in circulation, similarly contain admissions and degrading commentary concerning minors.” The body noted while referring to an old video, where the singer was accused of sleeping with a 12-year-old girl, who was said to be his landlady’s househelp.

The law enforcement agency further clarified that “These actions, if substantiated, constitute offences under the Trafficking in Persons(Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act (TIPPEA) 2015, Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015“

“You are hereby invited to appear in person for an interview as regards the alleged actions on 30 May 2025 by 9a.m. at the NAPTIP Headquarters.”The body stated.

NAPTIP further admonished Speed Darlington, saying, “Kindly bring along any legal representation or documents you may consider relevant.”

“Please be informed that your cooperation is critical to ensuring a fair and thorough inquiry into the matter. Failure to honour this invitation may result in further legal action,” NAPTP wrote.

