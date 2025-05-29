Host state Ogun captured the gold medal in the women’s handball final, ending their campaign in style at the Gateway Games 2024.
The atmosphere at the Alake Sports Hall in Ijeja, Abeokuta, was electric as the Ogun State women’s handball team outpaced a relentless Sokoto side with a gritty 38–34 win in the final on Wednesday.
The final was a pulsating affair, with Ogun narrowly leading the first half 18–17.
Sokoto remained firmly in the contest, matching Ogun’s intensity and trading goals deep into the second half.
|
But in the dying minutes, the host state pulled ahead with a decisive run of goals, driven by the energy of their fans and tactical precision across the court.
Ogun victory was built on grit, speed, and unity, complementing standout individual performances with a disciplined team strategy.
Sokoto, who displayed impressive resilience and sharp execution, were worthy finalists but had to settle for silver after falling just short in the closing stages.
Elsewhere, Team Edo secured bronze in the women’s category after dispatching Kogi with a convincing 32–20 win in the third-place playoff held on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the men’s final between Lagos and Ogun was halted due to heavy downpour and will be completed on Thursday (today) at 9 a.m.
READ ALSO: Ogun govt responds to athletes’ protest, calls action premature
Both teams were locked in a closely contested battle before weather disrupted proceedings, setting the stage for an intense finale.
As the handball event nears its conclusion, Team Ogun women stand tall, champions on home soil, with their gold-medal run marking one of the standout stories of this year’s festival.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999