Host state Ogun captured the gold medal in the women’s handball final, ending their campaign in style at the Gateway Games 2024.

The atmosphere at the Alake Sports Hall in Ijeja, Abeokuta, was electric as the Ogun State women’s handball team outpaced a relentless Sokoto side with a gritty 38–34 win in the final on Wednesday.

The final was a pulsating affair, with Ogun narrowly leading the first half 18–17.

Sokoto remained firmly in the contest, matching Ogun’s intensity and trading goals deep into the second half.

But in the dying minutes, the host state pulled ahead with a decisive run of goals, driven by the energy of their fans and tactical precision across the court.

Ogun victory was built on grit, speed, and unity, complementing standout individual performances with a disciplined team strategy.

Sokoto, who displayed impressive resilience and sharp execution, were worthy finalists but had to settle for silver after falling just short in the closing stages.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Elsewhere, Team Edo secured bronze in the women’s category after dispatching Kogi with a convincing 32–20 win in the third-place playoff held on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the men’s final between Lagos and Ogun was halted due to heavy downpour and will be completed on Thursday (today) at 9 a.m.

Both teams were locked in a closely contested battle before weather disrupted proceedings, setting the stage for an intense finale.

As the handball event nears its conclusion, Team Ogun women stand tall, champions on home soil, with their gold-medal run marking one of the standout stories of this year’s festival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

