Nigerians have taken to social media to berate the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) as hundreds of students across the South-west wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) slated for noon late at night on Wednesday.

Viral videos on social media showed secondary school students hunched over question papers with flashlights writing the English Language paper.

The examination, according to the WAEC Timetable, was scheduled for Wednesday (today).

The English Language examination is broken into three papers: Essay, slated for 8 a.m., Objective, 10 a.m., and Test of Orals 3 p.m.

However, students in some schools in Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Oyo State wrote the examination around 7 p.m. and others as late as 9 p.m.

One WAEC supervisor in Lagos state, who didn’t want to be named, said the supervisors had to wait for the question papers to arrive.

Around 9 p.m., the supervisor said some supervisors were just leaving to Lilyfields comprehensive college, Ejigbo, Lagos State and Oke Afa Senior Comprehensive College.

PREMIUM TIMES reached out to the WAEC spokesperson, Moyosola Adeshina. She has not responded to our request via phone call and SMS for comments.

Outrage

However, Nigerians have taken to social media to criticise the examination body for the ‘ugly conduct’.

Below are some of the reactions.

@kenechi_nwosu posted on X: “Sadly, our last born just returned home at 8:45pm from the WAEC exam he had today precisely English language. Said they started late and had to manage torch light and struggled to pull through. Is it not so shameful @waecnigeria that you lack conscience and proper logistics?”

@AmMrPlenty posted: “WAEC is keeping teenage students for HOURS now, waiting like fools, till now English papers is yet to arrive. In 2025. In Nigeria. This is beyond incompetence it’s disgraceful. Heads must roll. Someone must be held accountable. We won’t keep normalizing this madness.😡”

@MatanmiKwara: “WAEC has outdone itself, students still waiting for English papers at 7:35pm? This isn’t an exam, it’s a night vigil. Even JAMB is impressed. At this rate, students need mosquito nets more than pens. WAEC’s poor planning is the real test here

