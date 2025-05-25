The Chief Technical Advisors (CTAs) to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have commended the Registrar Is-haq Oloyede for “exemplary leadership” in handling the technical disruptions that affected the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a letter to Mr Oloyede, a professor, the CTAs expressed their unwavering support to the Registrar and hailed his swift and transparent response to the incident.

The letter was signed by the Secretary, Chief Technical Advisors (CTAs) of the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ibrahim Abdullahi.

The CTAs oversee technical coordination of the UTME in all 36 states and the FCT.

The technical glitch, which affected the results of over 300,000 candidates in Lagos and the South-east, had drawn widespread criticism from the board.

But the CTAs commended Mr Oloyede for his sincerity, integrity, and humility in owning up to the incident and addressing it without delay.

They reaffirmed their loyalty to the board and pledged continued technical support to safeguard the credibility and integrity of future examinations.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

They also assured the public that every effort is being made to close the gaps and strengthen the system.

“Your resolve to uphold the credibility of the UTME, even in the face of adversity, continues to inspire confidence in the system,” the CTAs wrote in their letter as seen by this newspaper.

“These actions, taken in rapid succession, reflect not only a commitment to technical accuracy but also a moral obligation to fairness and justice for all candidates.”

They also condemned attempts by some individuals to introduce religious or sectional interpretations into what they described as a purely technical matter.

“Such divisive narratives are unhelpful and detract from the ongoing professional efforts to improve the examination process for the benefit of all Nigerians,” they said.

Glitch in 2025 UTME

JAMB had earlier admitted that a technical error affected the results of over 370,000 candidates across 157 Lagos and the South-east centres.

The admission followed a review of the results by stakeholders invited by the board after widespread concerns about low scores by candidates.

The board attributed the glitch to a failed software update and announced a rescheduled UTME for affected candidates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

