As the curtain draws near on the handball events at the 2024 National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Tuesday’s bronze medal clashes served up fierce competition and emphatic finishes.
Team Edo and Team FCT emerged victorious in their respective third-place games, setting the stage for a thrilling grand finale where host state Ogun will go for gold in both the men’s and women’s finals on Wednesday.
On the penultimate day of handball action at the Gateway Games 2024, Edo State’s women’s team bounced back from their semifinal heartbreak to claim bronze with a commanding 32–20 win over Kogi State.
The Edo ladies stormed out of the blocks at the Alake Sports Centre, establishing an 8–10 lead by halftime.
Their aggressive play, fast breaks, and airtight defence continued in the second half as they extended their lead to finish with a 12-goal margin. The win was a morale-boosting response after their narrow semifinal defeat to Team Sokoto.
In the men’s bronze medal match, FCT proved too strong for Edo, dominating from start to finish in a 30–17 rout. The Abuja-based side set the tone early, racing to a 14–6 advantage at the break.
Their well-organised defence and clinical offence left Edo struggling for answers, as FCT closed out the match with a comfortable 13-goal cushion to secure a podium finish.
With the third-place battles decided, all eyes now turn to the finals scheduled for Wednesday, 28 May, where host state Ogun will attempt to make handball history by securing double gold.
In the women’s final, Team Ogun faces a formidable challenge from Sokoto, who edged Edo in the semifinal.
Meanwhile, the men’s team will square off in a high-stakes showdown against fierce rivals Lagos, in what promises to be a pulsating finale at the Alake Sports Centre.
With pride, passion, and gold on the line, fans can expect fireworks as the handball tournament reaches its dramatic conclusion in Abeokuta.
