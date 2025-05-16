Residents of Ishefun and neighbouring communities in Lagos State can now access medical services around the clock, following the upgrade of the Ishefun Primary Health Centre (PHC) to a 24-hour facility.

The development was announced by the Chairman of the Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ladi Oluwaloni, during the PHC’s official inauguration ceremony on Friday at the upgraded Ishefun facility.

Mr Oluwaloni said the upgrade aims to provide residents with continuous access to healthcare, improving the delivery of medical services within the Ishefun community and its surrounding areas.

He described the event as a reaffirmation of his commitment to delivering accessible, quality and responsive healthcare services for all residents of the LCDA.

“Today’s event goes beyond unveiling a building — it represents our resolve to improve the quality of life through accessible and responsive healthcare,” he said.

“This health centre, now operational 24 hours daily, ensures that residents of Ishefun, Ayobo and nearby communities can access medical services at any time.

He said “no more closed doors during night emergencies or weekends. Our people deserve better — and we are here to deliver it.”

He appreciated the Lagos State Government and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for prioritising health reforms and supporting the council’s efforts to improve local healthcare.

Special thanks were extended to the Permanent Secretary, Health District 1, Olufunmilayo Bankole, for her dedication and strong partnership in realising the project.

According to Mr Oluwaloni, the project followed deliberate consultations, strategic planning, and community feedback on their pressing healthcare needs and expectations.

Alongside the PHC inauguration, a community sensitisation campaign and free medical outreach were also launched for residents of the council area.

These include free blood pressure checks, sugar level tests, malaria screening, eye care, cervical cancer screening and other preventive health services.

Mr Oluwaloni noted that health insurance enrolment for vulnerable citizens would also begin, alongside round-the-clock availability of medical staff and essential medicines.

“These efforts will reduce pressure on general hospitals and help residents adopt a more proactive approach to their health,” he noted.

Ms Bankole encouraged residents to use the upgraded PHC effectively and responsibly for their medical needs and preventive care.

She said the PHC would work in synergy with the state’s Ile Eko initiative to enhance local access to healthcare.

The Medical Officer for Health at the facility, Adekunle Meyar, said that personnel are fully prepared to provide continuous medical services at the facility.

Mr Meyar added that both antenatal and postnatal care services were available, with facilities ready to meet maternal health needs.

The Health Supervisor at the facility, Olusola Dada, thanked the chairman for his dedication to improving the community’s medical infrastructure and access to care.

Mr Dada praised Mr Oluwaloni’s contributions, noting that significant improvements had occurred under his leadership in just a few months.

“This is a commendable achievement that will positively impact residents’ health and overall well-being,” he said.

He urged residents to make use of the PHC and avoid relying on herbal remedies during or after pregnancy.

“This facility is accessible, more affordable, and far safer than unverified alternatives,” he said. (NAN)

