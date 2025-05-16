The Police Command in Ogun has assured residents of top-notch security as the state plays host to the 22nd National Sports Festival, tagged “Gateway Games 2024”.
The command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta.
According to Ms Odutola, the command is committed to providing a safe environment for visitors and residents alike, saying a robust security architecture has been put in place across the state.
She added that the deployment of conventional police and tactical teams was aimed at ensuring a peaceful and enjoyable experience for all participants and spectators who would grace the occasion.
|
She said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, is confident of the command’s commitment to prioritising the security of the people and assure a hitch-free festival.
“For emergency assistance, please contact the command through the following numbers: 09159578888, 09062837609, 09120141706, 09151027369, 07084972994,” she said.
The National Sports Festival, themed “Gateway Games 2024,” will bring together over 15,000 athletes, coaches, and officials from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT, competing in about 32 sports.
ALSO READ: National Sports Festival: FCT FA boss urges football team to go for gold
It serves not only as a celebration of sporting excellence but also as a platform for talent discovery and national integration.
The opening ceremony, which will be held at the M.K.O. Abiola Sports Complex in Abeokuta, will feature the presence of top dignitaries, including the Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun.
The Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawamde, as well as other federal and state-level officials, and representatives of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, are also expected.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999