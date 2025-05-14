The 2025 budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has passed second reading at the Senate.

The senators approved the appropriation bill after debating its general principles during the plenary on Wednesday.

The 2025 budget proposal was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday and debated on the same day.

President Bola Tinubu had earlier transmitted the budget to the National Assembly through a letter read by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, during Wednesday’s plenary.

According to the breakdown, N150.35 million is allocated for personnel costs, N343.78 billion for overhead costs, and N1.29 trillion for capital projects.

In the letter, President Tinubu noted that 85 per cent of the capital expenditures will be used to complete ongoing projects, while the remaining 15 per cent will fund new initiatives.

During the plenary, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, led a debate on the general principles of the appropriation bill.

Mr Bamidele, the senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, in his lead debate, highlighted the budget’s emphasis on critical sectors such as healthcare, education, youth empowerment, social welfare, job creation, and agriculture.

He said the proposal reflects a balanced commitment to ongoing projects and newly identified priorities that would benefit residents of the Federal Capital Territory.

He urged his colleagues to support the passage of the budget proposal.

Debate

The majority of the senators supported the bill in their contributions.

The Senate Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, expressed confidence that the proposal would fast-track infrastructure delivery in Abuja.

Similarly, Kwara South Senator Oyelola Ashiru commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for what he described as effective governance and infrastructural development.

Ebonyi North Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi also supported the proposal.

Lagos East Senator Tokunbo Abiru commended the minister’s efforts and also raised concerns about the transparency of revenue sources backing the budget.

Other senators, including Edo North Senator Adams Oshiomhole and Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ningi, also endorsed the budget proposal.

After the debate, the senate president put the bill to a vote, and the majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

Afterwards, Mr Akpabio approved the appropriation bill and referred it to the Senate Committee on FCT, directing it to report back within one week.

