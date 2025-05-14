The National Environmental Standards and Regulation Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has shut down 21 facilities within the FCT for non-compliance with extant environmental laws.

The facilities and projects sealed included Ochacho Real Homes Limited, Idu, Cosgrove Shopping Mall Project, Wuse II and Belmont Court Idu, among others.

Addressing journalists during the exercise on Wednesday, the Director-General of NESREA, Innocent Barikor, said that the enforcement was carried out to halt the adverse environmental impacts of the activities of the facilities.

“The negative impact of the construction and quarrying activities within FCT has led to public outcry by the host communities where these facilities exist.

“In addition, the environment is exposed to various forms of environmental degradation and disaster such as flooding, erosion, and burrow pits,” he said.

Mr Barikor said that the construction sector had continued to deviate from the provisions of the National Environmental (Construction Sector) Regulations 2011 and the Environmental Impacts Assessment Act.

“There were many public complaints against these facilities, and officials of NESREA carried out investigations, after which notices of compliance concerns were issued to these facilities.

“In spite of that, they failed to adhere to the provisions of the environmental laws, hence the action by the agency,” he said.

Mr Barikor said that many of the facilities failed to carry out Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) before the commencement of their projects as required by law.

