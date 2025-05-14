President Bola Tinubu has sought the approval of the Senate for the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s 2025 Appropriation Bill, which totals 1.7 trillion.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Tinubu’s request is contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and read at plenary on Wednesday.
“Pursuant to section 299 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended, which vests legislative powers over the Federal Capital Territory on the National Assembly, I hereby present the 2025 FCT budget proposal to the Senate for consideration.
“The 2025 FCT Budget Proposal prioritises investment in health care services, job creation, youth empowerment, social welfare services, education infrastructure as well as increasing productivity in agriculture,” the letter read in part.
The president said that the budget was aimed at lifting as many citizens as possible out of poverty, adding that a total expenditure of N1.7 trillion was proposed for the 2025 fiscal year.
He said that 85 per cent of the capital expenditure was dedicated to the completion of ongoing projects, while 15 per cent was earmarked for new capital projects.
“This is to sustain the ongoing efforts at providing basic infrastructure and social amenities in the FCT,” he said.
Mr Tinubu expressed the hope that the budget proposal would receive expeditious consideration and passage by the Senate.
