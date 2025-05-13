Nigerians hoping to relocate to the United Kingdom may now face tougher hurdles, as Prime Minister Keir Starmer has introduced stricter immigration rules targeting students, care workers, and low-income earners.

These rules are documented in the policy paper on immigration issued on Monday by the UK Home Office.

The policy bans recruitment of care workers from overseas, while tightening access to skilled worker visas and raising the costs to employers in an effort to curb near-record net migration.

According to the UK Prime Minister, the new immigration rules will sharply reduce the number of people moving into the country over the next four years.

Mr Starmer’s effort is part of a broader push by successive UK governments to tighten immigration controls and reduce overall migration numbers.

Net migration rose to 906,000 in June 2023, and in 2024, it stood at 728,000.

Nigerians make up a significant proportion of this number. Last year, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) ranked Nigeria as one of the top three countries of origin for immigrants.

Nigerian nationals have also been prominent among international students in the UK, with many of them transitioning from study-related visas to other visa categories.

Nigerians are also a major recipient of work visas, study visas and even asylum claims. The UK is one of the top destinations for Nigerians seeking to relocate.

The new immigration policies

However, with the new immigration policy, access to the country is likely to become more restricted.

The new policy has extended the time required for migrants to become eligible for permanent residency or citizenship from five to ten years.

The UK government has also closed the care sector route, stipulating that overseas recruitment of care workers must end.

However, the policy paper states that there will be a “transition period” lasting until 2028, during which existing visa holders can extend their stay or switch to jobs in the social care sector.

The UK government is also imposing a 32 per cent increase in the immigration skills charge. This is a fee that will be paid by employers when they hire workers from overseas through skilled visa routes.

Meanwhile, international students will now only be able to work for 18 months, which is about a year and a half after they graduate, rather than two years.

The government also said there would be tougher English language requirements for visa routes.

The Prime Minister in a post on X said, “If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English. That’s common sense. So we’re raising English language requirements across every main immigration route.”

However, the British High Commission in Nigeria said the changes will be introduced gradually.

The commission also promised to work with the Nigerian government once more details about how the new rules will be applied are available.

“The UK enjoys strong, long-standing people-to-people links with Nigeria. We are proud that the UK is still considered a top destination for Nigerians to work, study, visit and settle – and value the contribution this brings to the UK.

“The UK White Paper sets out reforms to legal migration, including restoring order, control and fairness to the system, bringing down net migration and promoting economic growth,” the commission said.

