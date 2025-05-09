The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two Chinese nationals and six Nigerians over alleged illegal mining activities in the Ogere area of Ogun State, the anti-graft agency said in a press statement on Friday.

It said it arrested the Chinese suspects – Zhang Hang Lin and Gao Pei Hai – and their alleged Nigerian conspirators – Matthew Mathias, Oluwaseun Amoo, Wasiu Alao, Ajibola Nurudeen, Ibrahim Yinusa and Saidu Shuaibu – during a sting operation.

The agency said it arrested them on Friday following credible intelligence and surveillance.

It also saidit recovered from the suspects three trucks loaded with sacks of substances suspected to be ground lithium powder, other yet-to-be-identified solid minerals, a Toyota 4Runner SUV, mobile phones, samples of low grade lithium, Automated Teller Machine ( ATM) cards, the suspects’ international passports, four pieces of LED Flashlight and other documents.

According to the EFCC, the suspects will be charged in court after investigations.

Mining activity undertaken without state permission and poses a major drain on Nigeria’s economy.

Chinese involvement in illegal mining

There has been a trend of the involvement of Chinese nationals in illegal mining in Nigeria. In September 2024, EFCC arrested five Chinese nationals accused of illegal mining activities in Akwa Ibom State.

In March, the EFCC secured the conviction of two Chinese nationals. The convicts, Yang Chao and Wu Shan Chuan, were sentenced to years imprisonment for illegal mining but offered them an option of fine.

The trial judge also ordered the convicts to remit N14 million in royalties to the federal government.

Despite the efforts of the EFCC and the conviction of illegal miners, their activities persist.

The activities of illegal miners not only threaten the economy but have also resulted in fatalities and life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by PREMIUM TIMES highlighted how the activities of unregulated miners have claimed lives and shattered hopes in Benue State.

