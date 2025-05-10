For many new mothers, childbirth is expected to usher in a season of joy, love and bonding. But for some, the period after delivery is overshadowed by persistent sadness, emotional distress, and a sense of isolation.

This condition, known as postpartum depression (PPD), is more common and more misunderstood than many realise, especially in Nigeria.

Speaking to PT Health Watch, Margaret Ojeahere, a consultant psychiatrist, explained that postpartum depression is a mental health condition that affects a considerable number of women after childbirth.

Ms Ojeahere said it typically occurs within two to eight weeks after giving birth, but can last up to a year if left unaddressed.

Postpartum Depression

Ms Ojeahere stated that PPD may be characterised by symptoms such as sadness or low mood, loss of interest in activities, appetite changes, fatigue, poor concentration, low self-esteem and sleep disturbances, even when the baby is asleep.

“They may feel detached from the baby, or the PPD may make the affected individual feel detached from their spouse/partner and may have problems caring for their newborn child or even have thoughts of self-harm or harming the baby,” she said.

She noted that suicidal thoughts may occur in severe cases.

Ms Ojeahere added that PPD is often confused with the more common and temporary ‘baby blues’, which affects about 80 per cent of new mothers.

She said unlike baby blues, which usually resolve within 10 to 14 days postpartum, PPD is more intense and long-lasting.

“Baby blues is more common, less intense and short-lived than PPD. The symptoms can start within two to three days after the baby is born and often subside on their own within 10 to 14 days postpartum,” she said.

A widespread but hidden issue

Ms Ojeahere revealed that studies have shown that postpartum depression is prevalent in Nigeria, with some research indicating rates as high as 52.3 per cent among postnatal mothers.

While it primarily affects women, she noted that new fathers can also suffer from postpartum depression- an often-overlooked reality.

She added that there have been documented cases of postpartum depression in men, too.

According to the psychiatrist, the condition has a complex set of risk factors. They include “hormonal changes after childbirth, personal or family history of depression, unplanned pregnancies, financial strain, having a baby with special needs, lack of social support, complications during childbirth, and societal pressures such as disappointment over the baby’s gender.”

The barrier of stigma

Ms Ojeahere explained that one of the biggest barriers to addressing PPD in Nigeria is stigma, which prevents affected individuals and their families from seeking help or receiving adequate support.

She said that many affected women are reluctant to speak up due to fear of judgment or societal expectations that motherhood should only bring joy.

“Many women are unaware of the cause of the symptoms and do not know where to seek mental health care. In other instances, some women are reluctant to acknowledge their symptoms publicly,” she noted.

The expert recommended a combination of psychotherapy, medication, and social interventions tailored to the individual’s condition. In severe cases, referral to a psychiatrist is advised for holistic care.

Treatment and support

A clinical psychologist, Phillip Dimka, emphasised the need for early intervention and prevention, especially during antenatal care.

Mr Dimka noted that antenatal clinics should go beyond physical health and start conversations around mental health.

“When pregnant women are educated about postpartum depression, they are better prepared for the emotional changes that may come after childbirth,” he said.

Mr Dimka also recommended routine mental health screening during pregnancy, especially for women who may be at higher risk, adding that early assessments can help identify red flags and equip women with coping skills ahead of time.

Beyond clinical interventions, he also stressed the importance of positive lifestyle changes, including regular exercise, healthy eating, good sleep habits, and strong social support networks.

Mr Dimka noted that partners and caregivers have a vital role to play in helping affected mothers navigate postpartum depression. Rather than trying to ‘fix’ the problem, he advises partners to offer presence and empathy.

“Being available and non-judgmental creates a safe space for healing. Caregivers can also assist by helping mothers access professional care, attend therapy sessions, and adhere to prescribed treatments,” he said

