Three senators from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) met with President Bola Tinubu behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

The senators are Adamu Aliero, representing Kebbi Central Senatorial District, Yahaya Abdullahi, representing Kebbi North Senatorial District and Garba Maidoki, representing Kebbi South Senatorial District.

The lawmakers were led to the meeting by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje.

The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris; Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, were also at the meeting. All three are members of the APC.

Although the purpose of the meeting was not made public, there are speculations that the opposition senators may be planning to join the ruling APC.

In the past few weeks, several lawmakers both at the federal and state levels have left their parties for the APC. Some anchored their reasons on internal party conflicts, while others claimed they took the decision to align with the federal government for access to political opportunities for their constituents.

Notable among the defectors is the Kano South senator, Kawu Sumaila, who defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) on Wednesday. Six PDP House of Representatives members from Delta State announced their defection on Tuesday. Another Rep from Osun State, Oluwole Oke, defected from the PDP on 16 April.

At the state level, Edo State House of Assembly Speaker, Blessing Agbebaku, along with all members of the Delta State House of Assembly, have also joined the APC.

Who are the PDP senators?

The three opposition senators that met with the president are among those known to criticise President Tinubu’s policies at the Senate, especially on insecurity and federal appointments. The senators are also influential figures within the PDP.

Mr Aliero served as governor of Kebbi State from 1999 to 2007. He was elected to the Senate in 2007 but was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by late former President Umaru Yar’Adua in 2008, serving until 2010. Mr Aliero returned to the Senate in 2015 and has remained a central figure since.

Mr Abdullahi was a former Senate Minority Leader during Ahmad Lawan’s tenure as Senate President. He has been a legislator since 2015.

Mr Maidoki, the most recent entrant, was elected in 2023. Despite being a first-time senator, he has gained attention for his public criticism of federal policies and his advocacy for northern interests.

