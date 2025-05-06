Deji Adeyanju, legal counsel to activist Martin ‘Verydarkman (VDM)’ Otse, has responded to the bail conditions granted to his client by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the anti-graft agency, in a statement issued by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Tuesday, claimed that VDM was granted administrative bail and would be released upon meeting all conditions.

The Commission’s statement followed widespread criticism of the activist’s arrest and five-day detention without any public disclosure of his alleged offences.

Mr Adeyanju confirmed on Friday that EFCC operatives arrested VDM at a Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) branch in Abuja.

Regarding the EFCC’s confirmation of VDM’s arrest over alleged financial crimes and bail conditions, Mr Adeyanju denied ever receiving any bail documents from the agency.

“Bail granted VDM, social media bail as we are yet to receive any bail document from the commission.

“We have made several repeated demands in this regard since yesterday that we were informed about the decision to grant bail,” Mr Adeyanju wrote on his Facebook page.

Interrogation, not bail

Meanwhile, VDM’s lawyer, in a statement signed by Zainab Otega on behalf of his law firm, revealed that Steven’ C-Pack’ Avuara was the only person granted bail and released by the EFCC.

C-Pack, who was arrested alongside VDM, was released the following day.

Mr Adeyanju noted that the anti-graft agency’s only action regarding VDM was subjecting him to several hours of interrogation.

VDM’s lawyer noted, “Mr Otse remains in the Commission’s custody and was interrogated for several hours yesterday, May 5 2025, in the presence of our founding partner, Marvin Omorogbe, Esq. Our interaction with Mr Otse essentially confirmed the version of events previously communicated to us by Mr Avuara as they relate to the circumstances surrounding their arrest.

“We note with grave concern that four days after officers of the EPCC arrested Mr Otse, the Commission has yet to formally inform him of the specific allegations against him or provide him with any petition that necessitates his arrest. Rather, the interrogation by the Commsnon’’s Special Duties Committee (SDC) 4 officers yesterday was primarily focused on our client’s handling of Naira notes at a club, alleged monetisation of his social media accounts, his public comments about Nigerian Gospel Artist, hes tax records, and source of income.”

Human rights violation

Additionally, Mr Adeyanju stated that the EFCC’s continued detention of VDM violates the fundamental human rights enshrined in the constitution.

“Notwithstanding the Commission’s powers to investigate financial crime, as streamlined by the Supreme Court in Nwolnke v F.R.N Nwaoboshi v F.R.N., Its refusal to inform our client of the specific allegations against him not only constitutes a fundamental breach of our client’s constitutional right but also suggests to us that this is a case where the Commission has effected an arrest and is now fishing for evidence to justify the arrest.

“We are, therefore, by this statement calling on the Commission to immediately release Mr Otse or charge him to court if it has any case against him, as his continuous detention beyond the constitutional limit of 24 hours is now illegal”, he noted.

Mr Adeyanju further appreciated Nigerians’ interest in the case and urged them not to take the law into their own hands.

He also commended them for staging protests to demand VDM’s release, describing it as ‘their constitutional right’ to peaceful assembly.

Meanwhile, this newspaper gathered that the peaceful protest, which began on Monday, continued on Tuesday as demonstrators took to the streets of Abuja and several other states.

