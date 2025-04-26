Pope Francis, the leader of the Catholic Church, has been laid to rest at the Santa Maria Maggiore Basilica, also known as St. Mary Major, one of the four major Catholic churches in Rome.

The pope, who is the first Latin American leader of the church and has heralded many firsts, has drifted from a century-old tradition with his choice of where he will be buried.

He had chosen to be buried outside the Vatican, making him the first Pope to do so in 120 years, since Pope Leo XIII was buried at the Basilica of Saint John Lateran.

According to CNN, before his death, he had requested a simple tomb in the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore.

“The tomb must be in the earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus,” the pontiff said in his will, released by the Vatican, according to CNN.

He also said the sum provided by a benefactor would cover the costs of his burial.

On Saturday, he was buried at his tomb of choice in a 30-minute burial ceremony.

Pope Francis’ funeral was held in St. Peter’s Square before more than 250,000 mourners and dignitaries from several countries, including Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu had sent a five-member delegation, led by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, to the Vatican City.

After the funeral service, the pope’s body was carried to the basilica, on the other side of the river in central Rome, for burial.

Pope Francis, whose official name is Jorge Mario Bergoglio, died Monday at the age of 88.

His death came one day after his brief but final appearance before thousands of Catholic pilgrims at St. Peter’s Square in Rome during the Vatican’s Easter Sunday Mass.

During his appearance, he wished the crowd “Happy Easter,” and called for global peace. He also condemned the Israeli war on Gaza, saying, “I express my closeness to the sufferings of all the Israeli people and the Palestinian people.”

“I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace.”

Concern over his health had grown in the days after March 23, when he was discharged from the hospital and disregarded doctors’ orders by visiting a prison in Rome.

The pontiff faced several health challenges throughout his 12-year papacy, with his condition worsening in recent weeks due to severe complications from a bout of double pneumonia.

The day after his death, the Basilica di Santa Maria Maggiore was filled with mourners, worshipers, and other visitors from around the world.

