The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the construction of gas pipelines across the South-east, saying it is key to driving industrialisation and economic growth in the region.

Mr Kalu made the call, on Friday, during the launch of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) initiative in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, a statement by his media aide, Levinus Nwabughiogu, said.

The initiative is a grassroots mobilisation platform aimed at garnering support for the Tinubu administration.

The lawmaker, who represents Bende federal constituency of Abia State, said the gas infrastructure would provide Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to industries and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across Enugu, Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, and Anambra States.

He added that improved gas infrastructure would enable access to affordable energy for transport hubs, agro-processors, and small and medium-sized enterprises, thereby accelerating economic activities in the region.

Energy security

Mr Kalu also urged the federal government to expand operations at the Ashtavinayak Hydrocarbon Ltd (AHL) and Assa North – Ohaji South (ANOH) gas plants in Imo State, a move he said would strengthen energy security in the region and create thousands of jobs in the construction and energy sectors.

He called for urgent dredging of inland waterways and rehabilitation of wharves to link the Niger inland waterway with regional and international trade corridors.

He noted that the Onne container terminal, under the Port Harcourt corridor plan, should be prioritised for upgrades to better integrate logistics between the South-east and South-south.

The deputy speaker also recommended the development of new seaports in Bonny/Opobo and Bakassi, which he stated would ease congestion at Lagos ports and open new export routes for agricultural and manufactured products from the South-east.

There have been calls for improved oil and gas pipeline infrastructure across the country amid persistent problems of pipeline vandalism and oil theft.

Beyond security challenges and pipeline infrastructure, Nigeria also faces funding limitations. Existing pipelines have suffered neglect, and those under renovation face long delays.

Other challenges such as inadequate gas storage and limited distribution infrastructure have also continued to hinder reliable energy supply to industries nationwide.

Commending Tinubu’s economic reforms

Mr Kalu also highlighted recent economic reforms by the Tinubu administration, saying they have contributed to a rise in investor confidence.

He disclosed that in 2024 alone, the country saw foreign remittances rise to $23.4 billion, marking a 61.1 per cent year-on-year increase, with over $4.22 billion channelled through International Money Transfer Operators between January and October.

He also noted that the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative of Tinubu’s administration is expected to save over N2 trillion monthly in petrol imports, with one million low-cost CNG conversion kits already in distribution.

“President Bola Tinubu has so far attracted proposed investments worth $50.8 billion into the country, according to ongoing compilation by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment—evidence that investors trust President Tinubu’s vision.

“The Compressed Natural Gas initiative will save over N2 trillion per month in petrol imports. One million low-cost conversion kits are currently being distributed,” he stated.

