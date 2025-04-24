The Lagos State Government has raised the alarm over the dismal performance of public school students in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), revealing that only 45.7 per cent of candidates passed core subjects, including English and Mathematics.

Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Jamiu Alli-Balogun, made the disclosure on Thursday during a press briefing in Alausa, Ikeja, marking the second anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term in office.

He said out of 58,188 students sponsored by the state to sit the examinations, 26,592 failed, translating to a 54.3 per cent failure rate.

He lamented that the performance comes despite the state’s massive financial backing of N1.58 billion to cover WAEC registration fees.

“Suffice it to say that N1,577,794,000 was paid by the state government as examination fees for 58,188 students captured for the 2024 WASSCE,” Mr Alli-Balogun stated.

In a bid to ensure accountability, he revealed that biometric and image registration was used to confirm 56,134 bona fide students for the subsidy.

However, the commissioner described the failure rate as unacceptable and outlined sweeping reforms to address the decline.

Strategic reforms to reverse the decline

Mr Alli-Balogun announced the implementation of the Eko Learners’ Support Programme for WASSCE and NECO candidates, launched on 14 January.

The initiative aims to broadcast 320 lessons across 10 key subjects, including English, Mathematics, and core sciences, via Lagos Television (LTV) and social media platforms such as YouTube and X.

“This forward-thinking programme is designed to empower students and bring quality instruction directly into their homes,” he said. “Each 30-minute episode forms part of a digital learning library accessible anytime.”

The commissioner emphasised that the initiative fosters academic excellence and self-expression through arts, music, sports, and drama, creating “a supportive ecosystem that promotes creativity, critical thinking, and personal growth.”

Ending mass promotion, enforcing discipline

In response to falling academic standards, the state government has mandated stricter promotion policies. Only high-performing SS2 students will be allowed to advance to the terminal SS3 class.

“This will end mass promotion and encourage students to strive for excellence,” Mr Alli-Balogun said.

Furthermore, principals and vice principals are now required to teach six and eight periods weekly, respectively, with mandatory inclusion in school timetables.

The Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) has been directed to submit uncensored reports on cases of truancy, sexual misconduct, absenteeism, and teacher negligence.

“All teachers found guilty of misconduct or compromising academic standards will face sanctions in accordance with existing laws,” the commissioner warned.

Policy revisions and holistic learning

In addition to enforcing discipline, the state is also reviewing the 2018 Education Policy to reflect current realities and global best practices. Co-curricular activities — including sports, debates, and creative arts — are being revived to boost physical and mental well-being.

“Education is a lifelong journey. We call on all students, especially those in boarding schools, to seize these opportunities,” Mr Alli-Balogun said.

Earlier in March, Mr Alli-Balogun expressed dissatisfaction over declining results in both WASSCE and NECO exams, noting that performance levels do not reflect the state’s investments in education.

At a meeting with Tutor-Generals and school principals across the six education districts, he warned against complacency and challenged school leaders to take responsibility for reversing the trend.

He reiterated that only academically capable students should be promoted to the final year and qualify for free WAEC sponsorship — a strategy expected to drive competition and enhance overall student performance.

