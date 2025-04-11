The police in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, have refuted a report of a prison break in the state.
Henry Okoye, the police spokesperson in Imo State, announced this in a statement on Thursday.
A report surfaced on social media earlier on Thursday suggesting that some suspected herders attacked the Owerri Correctional Facility on 10 April and freed inmates.
But Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said the report was “completely false.”
“There has been no prison break, no attack, and no security breach in Imo State.
“The Owerri Correctional Facility remains secure, with police working alongside other security agencies to maintain peace and order across the state,” the spokesperson said.
He urged residents of Imo State to disregard the report, which he described as entirely fake.
“This misleading report is a deliberate attempt to incite panic, provoke ethnic tension, and mislead the public.
“The command strongly condemns the spreading of such misinformation,” he stated.
Investigation
Mr Okoye said the police authorities in Imo State launched a thorough investigation to identify and track down those behind the false report.
“Legal action will be taken against anyone found guilty of inciting panic through the dissemination of such misleading content,” he said.
The spokesperson said the police were working in synergy with other security agencies to ensure the safety and security of all Nigerians.
He urged residents of Imo State to rely on the police and other authorities for verified information.
Incidence of prison break in Imo
Meanwhile, prison breaks are not new in the South-east, particularly in Imo State.
For instance, armed persons, on 5 April 2021, attacked the Owerri Correctional Centre and freed a total of 1,844 prisoners, authorities said.
There was another case of a prison break in the state in February last year when gunmen attacked the Okigwe Correctional Centre.
At least seven inmates were freed, while a police inspector was killed during the attack.
There had been suspicion among residents of the South-east that some of the inmates who escaped from the facilities might be responsible for the growing attacks in the region.
