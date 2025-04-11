In a significant milestone marking 24 years of empowering women in leadership, the Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) held its maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the WIMBIZ Headquarters in Lagos.

The event, designed exclusively for Associates and Life Members, was a purposeful and reflective gathering focused on reviewing the milestones of 2024 and aligning on a collective vision for the future.

In attendance were key members of the Board of Trustees, including Bisi Adeyemi, chairperson; Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi and Niyi Yusuf, members; alongside Omowunmi Akingbohungbe, executive director of WIMBIZ; Belinda Nwodo, secretary, Board of Trustees, WIMBIZ (Adcax Corporate Services Limited); Peter Asemah, partner, Kreston Pedabo; Omotoke Adebakin, manager, Kreston Pedabo and the WIMBIZ HQ Team.

The session served as a platform to celebrate shared achievements, strengthen the bond among stakeholders, and reinforce WIMBIZ’s enduring mission.

Over the past year, WIMBIZ continued to push boundaries, amplify women’s voices, and expand its reach across the globe through strategic programming, partnerships, and advocacy. The AGM provided an opportunity to spotlight these accomplishments and engage directly with members who are instrumental to the organisation’s impact.

WIMBIZ extended its deepest appreciation to its Founders, Board of Trustees, Associates, Life Members, Sponsors, and Partners for their unwavering support and dedication to the cause.

Looking forward, the organisation reaffirmed its commitment to inspiring, empowering, and elevating women in leadership across all sectors through innovative initiatives, inclusive platforms, and sustainable collaborations.

