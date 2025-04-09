Blessing Adagba, the coordinator of Ngbo Central Development Centre in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, has been released by her abductors.
She was released on Tuesday after spending about five days in captivity. It is unclear for now if a ransom was paid or not.
Joshua Ukandu, the police spokesperson in the Ebonyi, confirmed her release to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki on Wednesday.
NAN recalls that Mrs Adagba was abducted in the Okposhi Eheku community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state, on 3 April.
Mr Ukandu, a superintendent of police, explained the role the police played in her release.
“The victim was released yesterday (Tuesday) night. During the tracking of the suspects, after the release of the victim, we were able to arrest one of the syndicate members, Chukwuemeka Nwazunku, a male.
“We hope that the arrest of Nwazunku will help our men in fishing out the rest of the gang,” the spokesperson said.
