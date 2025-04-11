Governor Dauda Lawal has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Aminu Ibrahim Kasuwar Daji, a member representing Kauran Namoda South in the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

Family sources disclosed that Mr Daji died in his sleep in the early hours of Wednesday in the Kauran Namoda local government.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, quoted Governor Lawal to have extended condolences to the leadership of the Zamfara State House of Assembly and the family of the deceased.

The statement added that a delegation of the state government, led by the deputy governor, Mani Mummuni, attended the burial of the late Aminu K/Daji in Kauran Namoda.

“On behalf of the state government, we wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to the Speaker, Principal Officers of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, family, and the people of Kauran Namoda South.

“In this moment of sorrow, we extend our prayers that Allah provides the bereaved family with the strength needed during this grieving period.

“We also pray for Allah to forgive any shortcomings of the deceased and grant him eternal peace,” the governor state.

