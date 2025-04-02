Neurodivergence encompasses neurological differences such as autism, ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), dyslexia, dyspraxia, and other cognitive variations that affect how individuals think, learn, and perceive the world.

While this concept has gained global attention, it remains underexplored and misunderstood in many parts of Nigeria.

In a society shaped by cultural and religious beliefs, social expectations, and traditional practices, understanding neurodivergence presents unique challenges and opportunities for growth.

Autism in Children, Young People, and Adults

Using the DSM-5 Classification of Diseases, the diagnostic criteria for autism require the following:

Criteria A: Persistent deficits in social-emotional reciprocity, including abnormal social approaches, inability to engage in reciprocal conversations, reduced sharing of interests or emotions, and failure to initiate or respond to social interactions.

Individuals with autism also exhibit difficulties in nonverbal communication, including poorly integrated verbal and nonverbal cues, limited eye contact, reduced use of gestures, and challenges in interpreting others’ emotions, body language, and gestures.

Additionally, they may struggle to develop and maintain relationships, adjust behaviour to social contexts, engage in imaginative play (in children), or show interest in peers.

Criteria B: Restricted, repetitive patterns of behaviour, interests, or activities, as evidenced by at least two of the following (current or historical):

• Stereotyped motor movements (e.g., stimming, hand-flapping).

• Repetitive use of objects (e.g., lining up toys, echolalia, idiosyncratic phrases).

• Rigid adherence to routines, rituals, or inflexible thinking (e.g., distress over minor changes, ritualised greetings, insistence on sameness).

• Highly fixated interests (e.g., intense focus on unusual objects).

• Hyper- or hypo-reactivity to sensory input (e.g., indifference to pain, adverse reactions to sounds/textures, visual fascination with lights/movement).

Criteria C: Symptoms must emerge in early development, though they may not fully manifest until social demands exceed coping capacities or may be masked by learned strategies later in life.

Criteria D: Symptoms cause clinically significant impairment in one or more of the following key areas of functioning: social, occupational, or other areas.

Criteria E: Symptoms are not better explained by intellectual disability or global developmental delay, although co-occurrence is possible. For comorbid cases, social communication deficits must exceed those expected for the individual’s developmental level.

Neurodivergence in the Nigerian Context

In Nigeria, conversations about neurodivergence are often hindered by stigma, misinformation, and limited healthcare access.

Neurodivergent conditions are frequently misattributed to spiritual causes, leading families to seek traditional or religious interventions over evidence-based support.

Cultural perceptions may dismiss autistic or ADHD traits as “naughtiness” or “laziness,” while parents face blame or pressure to pursue deliverance rituals, exacerbating guilt and isolation.

Neurodivergence is not a “disease” but a natural neurological variation.

Challenges Faced by Neurodivergent Children in Nigeria

Limited Access to Diagnosis and Support: Many caregivers lack awareness of neurodivergent traits, and diagnostic services are scarce or costly, leading to underdiagnosis or misdiagnosis.

Educational Barriers: Schools cater to neurotypical learners, with few accommodations. Teachers often lack training to support neurodivergent students, contributing to academic struggles and dropout rates.

Social Stigma: Neurodivergent children face marginalisation and bullying while families endure societal judgment, fostering isolation and reluctance to seek help.

Economic Constraints: The costs of therapies, specialised education, and healthcare are prohibitive for many families, particularly those living in poverty.

Opportunities for Progress

• Awareness Campaigns: NGOs and advocacy groups use social media and community programmes to reduce stigma and promote acceptance.

• Educator Training: Inclusive education training can equip teachers to address diverse learning needs.

• Policy Implementation: Government policies on inclusive education and disability rights require stronger enforcement.

• Community Support: Parent networks and support groups can combat misconceptions and provide practical guidance.

Conclusion

Addressing neurodivergence in Nigeria demands a culturally sensitive approach that balances systemic reform with societal education.

By expanding awareness, improving diagnostic access, and fostering inclusivity, Nigeria can empower neurodivergent children to thrive.

This shift will not only enhance individual well-being but also enrich society by embracing neurological diversity.

Profile:

Ini Okonna is a Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist with 15.5 years of experience across the NHS and private sectors. Her expertise includes leading multidisciplinary teams, conducting neurodevelopmental assessments (ASD/ADHD), and managing complex mental health presentations.

In her NHS role, she oversees county-wide duty rotas, conducts Mental Health Act assessments for hospitalised adolescents, and utilises diagnostic tools such as the 3Di, ADI-R, Young DIVA, ACE, QB Test, and ADOS.

Beyond neurodevelopmental disorders, she diagnoses and treats mood disorders, anxiety, psychosis, eating disorders, and intellectual disabilities.

She currently provides psychiatric support for a private residential school serving youth with intellectual disabilities and comorbid physical/mental health conditions.

