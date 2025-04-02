On Thursday, 3 April, The Harriet Tubman Institute and the Department of History, York University, Canada, will host a book launch and retirement celebration for Professor Paul Lovejoy. We cannot thank Professor Damilola Adebayo enough for the initiative and organisation that made this possible.

It is not often that one is privileged to encounter thoroughness. A more probable experience is interaction with the average from the vast majority. This thought acquires even deeper nuance when the unsparing completeness referenced here is politically contradictory to the interests of the social group one represents. In this sense, I perceive Paul Lovejoy as a distinguished researcher and highly decorated member of the academia at Canada’s York University.

Were he not so prolific, with a tally of more than forty books and over a hundred and fifty other contributions to African historical literature, perhaps it would not be much of a problem. Yet, Lovejoy has indulged his intellect in unraveling intimate facets of the continent’s history. He has, if anything, broadened the field of study, refining the discourse to include more than the everyday retelling of cultures, peoples, and places in the cradle of humanity but also the whys governing these elements. His catalog contains seminal works on African economic history, slavery, religion, and politics.

I have discussed previously the intricate analyses presented by the professor in his inquiry into topical concerns in Africa. Another notable impact he has made in his development of pathways and systems for further enlightening research, executed this time by scholars equipped with the necessary expertise and buoyed by critical oversight. Through the journal African Economic History, Lovejoy expressed his intense affection for conducting and scrutinising research into Africa through a co-editorship that lasted 21 years and a collaboration that goes back to the journal’s inception.

For context, African Economic History leans strongly into exploring multi-tiered perspectives on Africa’s socioeconomic development. It inquires into the design of local economies before the advent of colonialism, the transformations that occurred as the region was sectioned off into parcels of colonial territory, and contemporary evolutions in the decades that have succeeded those years. I find in the journal’s linguistic mediums — Portuguese, French, and English — not only a focus on accessibility but also a reminder of the vestiges of colonialism. Put differently, they are languages of the conqueror and their subjects — the latter able to recognize his historical persona and the former unable to deny his injustices. Further proof of the manners in which Lovejoy has pursued convergence or non-discriminatory conversations on Africa is also found in his role at the Harriet Tubman Institute for Research on Africa and its Diasporas at York University.

For one, the Institute leverages the inputs of scholars from across disciplines that an ordinary observer would not consider as being at an immediate intersection with history. Its leadership since Lovejoy’s time as founding director has featured thinkers wearing various hats in different studies. Its current director, for example, is an economist, feminist, and a woman of color. This cocktail of identities empowers its membership with unique research focused on investigating Africa’s present and past. Notably, the organization reaches beyond the physical geographical limits of the continent to the diaspora, where new networks have informed social, cultural, and spiritual spaces of people of African descent. Illuminating this intent is its initial name, the Harriet Tubman Institute for Research on the Global Migrations of African Peoples. It prosecutes its objectives through the HTI Journal of African and African Diasporic Studies (JAADS) journal, student engagement programs, and other mediums.

Mr Lovejoy’s voracious occupation in inventing critical structures to pursue self-sustaining research has seen him collect memberships in leading world projects on African history. He has worked with UNESCO as an editor, received the recognition of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada through different grants, imprinted his name on several prestigious awards, and created in his wake a towering standard for inquiry into not just African history but history as a subject in entirety.

From a subject matter angle, Lovejoy’s oeuvre touches extensively on slavery. The popular narrative on the slave trade had denied its far-reaching impacts on African society. It had also preferred to consider it from a sour perspective that was strictly of Africa’s victimhood. Lovejoy confronts this head-on by upsetting the portrayals delivered prior by history intelligentsia. Transformations in Slavery: A History of Slavery in Africa manages to conduct an inside-out inquiry into the nuances of a practice that was welded deeply to the psyche of African traditional institutions. He spotlights its relevance in the context of kinship and familial ties in African communities, graduating this analysis to its transitions to a broader, widely adopted production mechanism.

Lovejoy does not deny that slavery is African; however, he does not dismiss the revolutions of a seismic character that occurred when the transatlantic slave trade gained traction. The availability of a consumptive portal for enslavement transformed the politics and the economy of African societies. Relying on tripodal categorisations, the professor embarks on an interrogation of eras in the development of slavery in Africa until its denouement in Europe-led abolition. For him, slavery was effectively of dual benefits. On the one hand, it was egged on in no small part by transatlantic economic appetites. Still, it also benefited the overlords of different African communities who sought to reap profit. There also lay the undoing of plurality. The internal need for enslaved people may have spurred conflicts and redefined social structures. Still, European demand significantly evolved the terrain, even setting the stage for several people and cultures in 21st-century Africa.

The work dovetails with his Slavery, Commerce, and Production in West Africa: A Historical Analysis, where he analyses the deep-rooted nature of enslaved people in traditional Islamic African society. The Sokoto Caliphate offers valuable material in that, as Lovejoy contends, it was one of the largest slave societies, with comparable slave numbers or more than those in Brazil and all settlements in the Caribbean. His contributions in that work debunk attempts to whitewash slavery or describe it in more polite language, particularly where African participation is concerned. He narrated the gender-based system of slave valuation, one that saw women acquired for pricier sums than their male counterparts due to their widespread application to reproductive needs. He goes further to submit that slave labor, upon which the Caliphate heavily relied, formed the economic utility of enslaved people. Still, there was also a strident social attachment, against which even the British colonialists were careful to contend.

Widening his lens further, Lovejoy ventures into the place of identity in slavery. This has a particularly vibrant resonance because of its strong emphasis on forceful eviction and assimilation. Visualising its reflections on the mind from a purely human perspective is difficult, given how voluntary movements to foreign climes can prove challenging. The Lovejoy-edited Identity in the Shadow of Slavery boldly explored this concept by investigating the adoption, transfer, and maintenance of prior cultural identities by enslaved people in the Americas. It probes the outgrowth of what I take the liberty to describe as “situational cultures” in these atmospheres of subjugation. Its interests are the positions of gender, ethnicity, and language in the formation of new communities.

To thrive, it was only natural for such enclaves of travail-inspired bonding to emerge. Quite enthusing is the inquiry of the book in some of its parts into the exportation of systems formerly isolated to Africa. To many, that might now be trite, given the role of social media in highlighting cultural similarities between people far removed and their long-separated kin in Africa. The trump card of the collection offers a sharp retort to discourses that ignored or downplayed the aura of African cultural transfers in constructing societies in the Atlantic.

As Lovejoy himself mentioned, the challenge that had prevailed in previous writings had been a tendency to dismiss the fusions arising out of the forced communion of various enslaved African ethnic identities. The enslaved people quickly found themselves with little to no commonalities upon which to unite and unearth a striking fellowship with today’s migration patterns yet equally depart from it for reasons of agency. The situation provided room for a series of innovations, birthing new cultures emerging from creativity inspired by necessity. This featured structures such as kinship, conjugal relationships, and religion. The assumption that these individuals simply absorbed the values of their captors without unique modifications of their own is therefore proclaimed false. The scope of the literature fits neatly into Lovejoy’s focus on the diaspora. Still, it does not omit dissection of the identity crises encountered by those who never departed Africa but were nonetheless encumbered by the transformations they had to submit to.

Finally, Paul Lovejoy has applied himself to researching the lives of notable enslaved Africans, particularly Gustavus Vassa, also known as Olaudah Equiano. The work supplies an extensive trove of material to researchers but also signals the depth of analysis that was and has always been mustered by Lovejoy to deliver his message.

I recognise the vanity of attempting to pay homage to this historian in the limited space availed here. His stature, acquired over a lifetime, is, after all, too much of an overwhelm to scrutinize in short passages. So, it must suffice that I only constrain myself to minimalism, leaving unsaid the many milestones that Lovejoy has shown to be humanly possible.

Toyin Falola, a professor of History, University Distinguished Teaching Professor, and Jacob and Frances Sanger Mossiker Chair in the Humanities at The University of Texas at Austin, is the Bobapitan of Ibadanland.

