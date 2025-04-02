Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, Tuesday received heads of government agencies on Sallah homage at the Government House, Katsina. The delegation, led by the State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, included High Court judges, the Head of Service, Permanent Secretaries, and other heads of government parastatals.

During the visit, Mr Radda called on the chief executives to reflect on their responsibilities, urging them to “conduct self evaluation of their actions on the trusts bestowed on them.” The Governor emphasized the critical role of Permanent Secretaries in government operations, describing them as “engine rooms of their respective establishments.”

Mr Radda specifically urged them to “reduce the bureaucratic bottleneck in the administrative duties for smooth and effective service delivery.” “This is necessary as time is not waiting for anyone,” the Governor stated.

He expressed gratitude to all appointees of his administration for their dedication, calling for improved commitment in the service to the state. The governor also thanked the people of Katsina State for their support following the recent passing of his mother, Mrs Safara’u Umaru Barebari.

In his remarks earlier, the State Chief Judge, Justice Musa Danladi Abubakar, explained that the delegation came for “the usual sallah homage to the governor and to remind each other of the public trusts bestowed on them to support in the service delivery in the state.” He emphasized the importance of the oath of office, which he said “categorically defines responsibility and trusts.”

Justice Abubakar further reminded the gathering that “all will stand before his creator and account for his deads in the hear after.” While congratulating the Governor on the successful Sallah celebrations, Justice Abubakar also relayed the delegation’s condolences over the death of his mother, Mrs Safara’u Umar Barebari.

