President Bola Tinubu has condemned the murder of travelling hunters intercepted by local vigilantes in the Uromi community of Esan North Local Government of Edo State.
The president, who expressed shock at the dastardly act on Thursday, directed police and other security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations and punish the suspected culprits.
President Tinubu commiserated with the families of the affected victims and assured them that criminals would not be allowed to shed the blood of innocent Nigerians in vain.
The president noted that jungle justice has no place in Nigeria, and all Nigerians have the freedom to move freely in any part of the country.
|
President Tinubu commended the Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, and community leaders in Uromi for their swift response to avert the escalation of tension.
ALSO READ: Hunters bust kidnappers’ den in Anambra forest – Official
Mr Okpebholo has also ordered investigation into the incident.
Bayo Onanuga
Special Adviser to the President
(Information and Strategy)
March 28, 2025
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999