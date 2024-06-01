The Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service, Anambra Command, has busted a kidnappers’ den in Anam forest, Anambra-West Local Government Area of the state.
John Metchie, the Deputy Commander-General, Technical Services, of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service, disclosed this while briefing reporters on Friday in Abuja.
Mr Metchie said that the operation, which was carried out on Friday, was led by two top commanders, following an actionable intelligence.
He said that officers of the service traversed the deepest parts of the forest only to find an abandoned Toyota Sienna vehicle with weapons and other incriminating items inside it.
Also, he identified the recovered weapons as a pistol, one AK-47 rifle, and locally fabricated guns, including vehicle plate numbers, charms, and other incriminating items.
He said that the vehicle and items had been handed over to the Nigeria Police for further actions, adding that the hunters were still on the trail of the suspected kidnappers who abandoned the vehicle.
Mr Metchie described hunters as a critical link to the nation’s security, stressing the need for the Nigerian government to accord hunters due recognition in the security architecture.
“Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service is a registered umbrella body of Hunters in Nigeria with the mandate to support the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to protect lives and property in ungoverned areas like forests and bushes.
“The Bill for an Act to establish the Federal Government Security Service, to detect and prevent forest crime, has been passed by both Senate and House of Representatives and is currently awaiting the President’s assent.
“Our objectives are geared toward improving the quality and performance of men and officers of Hunter Council, currently engaged in the protection of various public safety and security services within communities.
“We have been trained by the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency on managing security in the forest,” he said.
He commended the officers and men of the Anambra command of the Nigeria Hunters and Forest Security Service for the successful operation.
(NAN)
