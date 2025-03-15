The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Friday said it has arrested a suspect for allegedly defrauding foreign companies of thousands of dollars.

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Mojisola Adeyeye, disclosed this at a news conference in Lagos.

Mrs Adeyeye said the suspect, the leader of a syndicate, was arrested on 7 February at Ogbor Hill, Aba in Abia State.

She said the case was reported by Thani Almaeeni Trading Group, Abu Dhabi, UAE, following their application to register ‘Dry Fish’ (Seafood).

She noted that the company and other companies from various countries fell victim to the suspect and his gang.

“A petition from Thani Almaeeni Trading Group to NAFDAC reported possible impersonation by the fraudster as NAFDAC’s official, using the agency’s letterhead and name,” she said.

“The syndicate, headed by the suspect, had duped the company and other foreign companies of thousands of dollars and millions of naira. The suspect, whose level of education is SSCE, deals in clothing materials and is presently in our custody and also cooperating with the ongoing investigation.”

Syndicate operation

According to the NAFDAC boss, the syndicate operates in a three-pronged scheme involving the buyer, bank and lawyer.

She explained that investigations revealed that the syndicate operated 15 domiciliary and five local accounts in seven Nigerian banks.

According to her, the account in one of the banks had a Bank Verification Number (BVN) that is being used by the suspect and BVN of another suspect.

“Initially, the buyer contacts foreign companies to purchase and import goods into Nigeria and subsequently, they introduced these companies to any of these banks for payment,” she said.

“The bank then declares that due to the lack of NAFDAC approval, the foreign companies are unable to export to Nigeria. Afterwards, a legal counsel is introduced to the companies, claiming that they can obtain NAFDAC Certificate through the lawyer.

“The lawyer then receives payments in stages and issues fraudulent receipts and counterfeit of NAFDAC certificates to the companies,” she said.

Mrs Adeyeye added that the tentative cumulative inflow from different victims into the domiciliary accounts in Nigeria was estimated to be over $950,000.

She added that $450,000 was the estimated inflow into accounts held offshore in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Mrs Adeyeye further disclosed that the unsuspecting foreigners were still sending money into the accounts, noting that $75,000 was received in one of the domiciliary accounts, before the news conference.

She revealed that one of the documents allegedly used by the syndicate to receive money from the companies was purportedly signed by a former director, who had retired a year earlier as director-general, dated 3 December, 2024.

According to her, some of the companies scammed by the syndicate included Vicky Sales Assistant, Japan Long Tie (China) Co Limited, 245 Jingliu Road, Jinan, China for importation of Condom and BEYOND- Korea 711, Julie Rivers DR. USA.

Also scammed were Aquaforest SP, Brzesko, Poland for registration and importation of drinks and vegetable oil, Vincenzo Frecentese CEO, Nomea srl for registration of products with NAFDAC.

She also listed Tianyan Filter Cloth Co. Ltd, Gonghexin Road, Jingan District, Shanghai, China and Siam

Canadian China Ltd, Frozen Onion Spices, Zhanjiang Guangdong, China, as victims.

She added that the case would be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for further investigations.

Mrs Adeyeye said the agency has strengthened activities of its investigation and enforcement, as well as the Federal Task Force, by reconstituting and changing its architecture.

The agency’s boss, however, urged the public to desist from transacting business with any company parading itself as a consulting firm for registration of products in NAFDAC.

“The public is advised to visit https://registration.nafdac.gov.ng/ for products registration and verification of any suspected registered NAFDAC regulated product,” she said.

(NAN)

