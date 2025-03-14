The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops have neutralised 74 terrorists, apprehended 130 suspects and rescued 61 kidnapped hostages in various operations from 5 March to 13 March.
The Director of Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, a major general, made this known in a weekly report of ongoing military operations across the country on Friday in Abuja.
Mr Kangye said the land component of the Armed Forces jointly conducted the successful operations with the Team from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), security agencies and hybrid forces.
He said that the troops recovered 71 assorted weapons comprising 32 AK47 rifles, 15 locally fabricated guns, nine Dane guns, three pump action guns, two locally fabricated pistols and 10 other assorted arms.
|
According to him, troops also recovered 1,202 ammunition comprising 1,133 assorted rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and 69 live cartridges.
Mr Kangye said that 143 terrorists, comprising five adult males, 66 adult females and 72 children, surrendered to troops within the North-east theatre of operation within the week.
ALSO READ: Nigerian troops ambush bandits, kill three
According to him, one of the terrorists surrendered with two AK47 rifles, 33 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and two magazines.
“The gallant men and women of the armed forces will continue to carry out their constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and property of all Nigerians in line with our constitutional roles, Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Internal Security Operations,” he said.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999