The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops have neutralised 74 terrorists, apprehended 130 suspects and rescued 61 kidnapped hostages in various operations from 5 March to 13 March.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Markus Kangye, a major general, made this known in a weekly report of ongoing military operations across the country on Friday in Abuja.

Mr Kangye said the land component of the Armed Forces jointly conducted the successful operations with the Team from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), security agencies and hybrid forces.

He said that the troops recovered 71 assorted weapons comprising 32 AK47 rifles, 15 locally fabricated guns, nine Dane guns, three pump action guns, two locally fabricated pistols and 10 other assorted arms.

According to him, troops also recovered 1,202 ammunition comprising 1,133 assorted rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and 69 live cartridges.

Mr Kangye said that 143 terrorists, comprising five adult males, 66 adult females and 72 children, surrendered to troops within the North-east theatre of operation within the week.

According to him, one of the terrorists surrendered with two AK47 rifles, 33 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and two magazines.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The gallant men and women of the armed forces will continue to carry out their constitutional responsibilities of protecting lives and property of all Nigerians in line with our constitutional roles, Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct for Internal Security Operations,” he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

