Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has promised to equip the teeming youthful population of State with marketable skills and produce more employers of labour in the year in view.

The Governor emphasised his administration’s strategy of transforming youths into job creators rather than job seekers, following the approval of the sum of N123 million for training students at the Katsina Youth Craft Village (KYCV).

Governor Radda stated that the investment represents his administration’s keen interest in youth empowerment through practical skills acquisition.

“By equipping our young people with marketable skills, we are not merely taking them off the streets, but transforming them into productive entrepreneurs and future employers of labour,” the Governor said.

Mr Radda also reassured youths of his government’s determination to continue to eliminate barriers to training facilities and ensure that no young person is left behind in the skills acquisition space.

“Beyond this training, our government is creating a new generation of self-reliant citizens who will contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic growth,” the Governor maintained.

The State Coordinator of Katsina Youth Craft Village, Kabir Abdullahi Kofar Soro explained the diverse range of skills offered at the centre, which include shoe making and leather works, computer maintenance and networking, film and photography, auto electrical, auto mechanical, catering, and innovative waste-to-wealth initiatives.

Mr Abdullahi added that the training programmes vary in duration from three months to one year, depending on the complexity of the skills being taught.

He said that similar centres have been established in Daura and Malumfashi local government areas as part of the administration’s efforts to decentralize skills acquisition opportunities across the state.

The funding and opportunities provided at the Katsina Youth Craft Village are linked to the Governor’s Building Your Future agenda which promised to foster economic empowerment and sustainable pathways out of poverty.

