The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Thursday, inaugurated its South-south Caretaker Committee, saying it has yet to conduct its congress for the zone.

The PDP acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, stated this while inaugurating the Emmanuel Ogidi-led PDP South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.

“I want to use this opportunity to tell us that there was no election in the South-south as far as this party is concerned.

“I have to make this clear because the tenure of the zonal committee has expired, and we still have a few weeks or a month or so to hold the congresses, hence the necessity for this caretaker committee.”

Mr Danmagum advised the zonal caretaker committee members not to be biased or take sides with any member.

He urged them to be diligent in the execution of their duties and come up with an all-inclusive election for the new executive committee of the zone.

“ I have no doubt that you will be diligent in your responsibility and usher in the new, soon-to-be-elected executive committee of the zone,’’ he said.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

Mr Damagum described the PDP as a party to beat, urging its leaders not to be afraid of constructively engaging the ruling party.

“Nobody is going to change your destiny for you other than yourself. So please, let’s be up and doing. Don’t fear anyone, Nigeria belongs to all of us. There’s nobody who is a better Nigerian than you are.

“It’s all an opportunity and if you put your acts together, the path is very bright, we will reach the destination,’ Mr Damagun said.

In his remarks, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, represented by his deputy, Monday Onyeme, also tasked the committee to discharge its duties in a manner that would further unite the party in the zone.

“It is my prayer that this new caretaker committee will discharge its duties very favourably to the extent that our great party will become more united and continue to win elections in the South-south just as we used to.

“It is my belief and that come 2027, all the six states of the South-south will belong to PDP,’’ Mr Oborevwori said.

The Chairman, PDP Board of Trustees (BOT), Adolphus Wabara, said the inauguration of the caretaker committee was not about the 2027 general elections but to get PDP right.

“It’s about PDP as a platform. If we get it right, 2027 is just for us to pick,’ he said.

The Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, described the inauguration as inspiring and a signal that the PDP is on the trajectory of regaining its winning ways.

Mr Moro assured the party of the continued support of PDP lawmakers in the National Assembly.

However, the caretaker committee chairman, Mr Ogidi, pledged that the members would discharge their responsibility passionately with all fairness, saying “we will give everyone equal opportunity.

READ ALSO: Security operatives disperse thugs at PDP national headquarters as NWC meets

“I want to give thanks to God Almighty for this opportunity to serve and also to the National Working Committee for approving us.

“I want to assure you that by the grace of God, we will discharge our duties dispassionately to the glory of God.

I want to thank everybody present. I will assure you that what is expected of us, we are going to do it,’’ he said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

