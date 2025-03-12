Security operatives in Abuja on Wednesday dispersed suspected political thugs attempting to cause crisis at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters, as the party’s National Working Committee (NEC) met.

A staff member of the PDP national secretariat, who pleaded anonymity, said that the suspected thugs were led by one Emmanuel Okoronkwo, an aide to Samuel Anyanwu, who was ousted by the court as PDP national secretary.

He said that the thugs came with the mission to block the NWC members from accessing the party headquarters for their meeting.

He added that it took the intervention of some personnel of the Nigeria Police, State Security Service, and Nigeria Civil Defence Corps to dispel the thugs who were harassing the party staff members.

The PDP has been engulfed with crisis as Mr Anyanwu, and former National Youth Leader Sunday Ude-Okoye both claiming the position of PDP national secretary.

While the Court of Appeal in Enugu upheld Mr Ude-Okoye as the PDP national secretary, the Supreme Court had reserved its judgement on the matter.

According to the PDP members “the party staff, with the support of security personnel, confronted the thugs and dispersed them.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

“The leader of the thugs, Okoronkwo, was arrested and the other thugs were cleared from the PDP premises,” the source said.

Mr Emmanuel was earlier featured in a video clip circulating online threatening that whoever did not have his party ID card or has no business to be at the party secretariat should not come around the Wadata House.

“If they are tired of the party, they can go to SDP, but any body coming here to cause problems where there is a case in the court, should prepare from his house before coming.

“Already I am ready, I am here with the men, everybody is here. If they are one billion let them come.

“If you are coming here without party ID card, you will not enter. If you don’t have business here nobody will enter.

Meanwhile, the PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, chaired the party NWC meeting, with Mr Ude-Okoye attending as the national secretary.

Security personnel including Police, DSS, and Civil Defence and their vans were seen stationed inside and around the national secretariat.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

