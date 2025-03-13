The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) will return for its 11th edition on 10 May in Lagos. This edition will feature a significant expansion, including a new category, Best Music Score.

During a press conference on Thursday at MultiChoice Studios in Ilupeju, Lagos, attended by PREMIUM TIMES, the executives revealed key details of this year’s (2025) event, confirming that there will be 28 award categories.

Busola Tejumola, executive head of Content and Channels, West Africa, at MultiChoice, reaffirmed the AMVCA’s commitment to spotlighting African storytelling globally.

“Celebrating the vibrancy and diversity of African storytelling, we are excited once again to open the doors for talented creatives across the continent to showcase their remarkable work,” she said.

Voting structure

Ms Tejumola explained that the awards will be divided into two major segments: non-voting categories, which recognise technical and behind-the-scenes excellence, and public voting categories, where fans determine key winners.

“The 11th edition of the AMVCA will honour excellence across 28 categories. The non-voting categories, which celebrate craft and expertise, will be adjudicated by a panel of prestigious judges,” she said.

According to her, 18 categories will be judged by an expert panel, while 10 will be open for public voting on the AMVCA website following the nominee announcement on 23 March.

The Multichoice West Africa content and channels head noted that this year’s AMVCA will span four days, from 7 to 10 May, to celebrate achievements in film, culture, fashion, and music. She added that the grand finale on 10 May will be broadcast live across Africa Magic channels to reach millions of its viewers across the continent.

‘Best Music Score’ category

Introducing the Best Music Score category is a significant highlight of this year’s awards. This is the platform’s first introduction to a music-related category.

At the press conference, Femi Odugbemi, the head judge of the AMVCA, spoke on the importance of this addition.

“With this category, we celebrate the creative professionals whose artistry brings authentic and lucid experiences to our productions. Sound design shapes a film’s atmosphere, tension, and emotion, while a compelling score breathes life into the narrative, making a story resonate long after the credits roll,” he said.

Mr Odugbemi also reiterated the AMVCA’s commitment to evolving alongside industry standards. “As an industry, we are constantly evolving. The expectations of filmmakers, audiences, and stakeholders continue to rise, and the AMVCA is committed to evolving with them,” he added.

Highlights

Industry stars attended the press conference, including Saga Deolu, Ireti Doyle, Vj Adams, Ik Osakioduwa, Liquorose, Wanni, Handi, Shaun Okojie, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Efa Iwara, Hermes Iyele, Dabota Lawson, Akin Faminu, and Adeola Diiadem.

The exclusive media event also featured stand-up comedy and a musical performance by Nigerian Idol Season 7 winner Progress Chukwuyem.

A panel discussion followed, featuring Ms Tejumola, Francis Obiajulu (MD of Amstel Malt), and Adebola Williams (ONGA representative). ONGA and Amstel Malt are the key sponsors of this year’s edition.

Africa Magic and MultiChoice opened entries for the 11th AMVCA from 23 December 2024 to 31 January.

In the 10th AMVCA, ‘Breath of Life’ won Best Movie, ‘Jagun Jagun’ took Best Indigenous Film, and BB Sasore was Best Director. Wale Ojo and Kehinde Bankole won Best Lead Actor and Actress, while Layi Wasabi was Best Digital Content Creator. Chimezie Imo got the Trailblazer Award, and veterans Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow) and Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) received the Industry Merit Awards.

Founded in 2013, the AMVCA is a top honour in African film and TV, celebrating talent, creativity, and storytelling. The inaugural ceremony occurred in Lagos in March 2013 and was broadcast live across over 50 countries.

