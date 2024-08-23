The Students’ Union of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has reacted to the death of a final year student of the university who was on Thursday knocked down to death by a reckless car driver.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that the student, identified as Esu Ema of the Department of Foreign Languages, was reportedly on her way to submit her final year project to her supervisor when the tragic incident occurred.

In an open letter to the federal government and the Osun State Government the Students’ Union emphasised the critical need to put in place key infrastructure and safety measures to protect the lives of the students in the institutions.

The letter nointly signed by the Students’ Union president and secretary general, Omoboriowo Damilola and Babatimehin Kinfeosi Joy, respectively, demanded the establishment of a designated motor parks for buses shuttling Lagos-Ibadan.

The letter said this would create a specific area for bus routes and parking to reduce congestion and ensuring clear visibility at the highway intersection for the students.

Another major request of the union is functioning pedestrian bridges outside the campus gate on Ife-Ibadan road. The union stressed that the integrity of the present one is in doubt.

“These bridges will provide safe crossing points for our students and other pedestrians, significantly reducing the chances of accidents involving vehicles. The safety of our students should never be compromised, and ensuring safe pathways is a fundamental step toward achieving this,” the union stated.

The Students’ Union also called for stricter enforcement of traffic regulations around the campus, noting that “reckless driving and non-compliance with traffic rules pose serious threats to lives, and this must be addressed immediately.”

Furthermore, the union highlighted the importance of regulating speed limits on the federal roads within and around the campus, therefore urging that speed bumps be installed on the expressway.

“In addition to speed limits, it is important that speed bumps are installed on the expressway. These speed bumps will effectively slow down vehicles, ensuring the safety of our students using the federal road.”

The union added that the “construction of these bumps should be a top priority and should be in place as soon as possible. Safety on this road must be guaranteed for all our students.”

The letter also called on the school management to take proactive measures, including the construction of speed bumps at strategic locations and the installation of traffic signs and rules to guide both drivers and pedestrians.

“We implore the federal and state governments, as well as the school authorities, to respond swiftly and decisively,” the Union added.

The Students’ Union further reiterated its demand for immediate action, stating that “the safety of our students is a top priority, and we expect immediate action to prevent such occurrences from ever happening again.”

