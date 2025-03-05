Gunmen on Wednesday opened fire on a peaceful gathering of youths in Rivers State believed to be supporters of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State
The incident occurred in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers.
The youths reportedly assembled at a roundabout in Elele to express solidarity with Mr Fubara when the attack occurred, further escalating political tensions in the oil-rich state.
The incident follows a 48-hour ultimatum issued to Mr Fubara by the Martin Amaewhule-led assembly to re-represent the 2025 budget for their approval. The ultimatum expires today, 5 March.
Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria via telephone, a witness, Nwokoro, alleged that a senior local vigilante commander in the area carried out the attack.
According to him, the commander, popularly known as ‘Fucking Naira,’ appeared suddenly and opened fire on the supporters of Governor Fubara in Elele Town.
“He shot about 14 people, all of whom sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Madonna University Hospital in Elele for treatment,” the witness reported. Mr Nwokoro alleged that the shooter is a factional leader of a prominent political party and a staunch supporter of a well-known politician in the state.
He alleged that the vigilante commander also threatened to continue attacking supporters of the governor and called on security agencies to take swift action to arrest him and ensure his prosecution.
Police speak on incident
Confirming the incident, Grace Iringe-Koko, the spokesperson for the police in Rivers, stated that only four people sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.
She explained that the attack occurred after a patrol team from Elele Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer, arrived at Elele Roundabout to address the unlawful assembly.
“While officers were attempting to address the crowd, an unidentified assailant hiding nearby opened fire, resulting in multiple injuries.
“As at the time of this report, only four individuals have been confirmed injured,” Mrs Iringe-Koko, a superintendent of police, stated.
She added that after the shooting, the armed assailants attempted to flee, but the police apprehended one.
Mrs Iringe-Koko said that a single-barrel gun was recovered from the suspect.
“The injured victims were immediately taken to various hospitals in Elele for urgent medical treatment.
“A manhunt is underway for the perpetrators who escaped,” she said.
Mrs Iringe-Koko revealed that some of the assailants were identified as members of the local vigilante group known as the Obio/Akpor Security Planning and Advisory Committee.
The police spokesperson stated that the apprehended suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.
She assured all those involved in the attack would be tracked down and brought to justice.
