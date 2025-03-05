An Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court in Ogun State has adjourned the assault case against controversial singer Habeeb ‘Portable’ Okikiola.

On 20 February, PREMIUM TIMES reported that the ‘Zazzuh Zeh’ crooner was arraigned before the Isabo Magistrate’s Court in Abeokuta after voluntarily surrendering himself at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Eleweran, Abeokuta.

The 30-year-old turned himself in after being declared wanted for allegedly assaulting officials of the Ogun State Planning and Development Permit Authority (OGPDPA). He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of N2 million.

Magistrate O. L. Oke granted the ‘Your Papa No Be Army’ singer bail with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to 5 March for trial.

During Wednesday’s proceedings, Senior State Counsel Timilehin Oredein argued that trying Portable’s case separately from his protégés would be an inefficient use of judicial resources.

This newspaper also reported that the Ogun State Police Command arraigned nine of his associates before the Abeokuta Magistrate’s Court on the same charge.

They were later granted bail in the sum of N5 million each.

Adjournment

Mr Oredein informed the court that the singer and his nine associates were previously arraigned on similar charges.

Emphasising that conducting separate trials would be inefficient, he urged the court to set a short adjournment to allow for the consolidation and substitution of the charges.

In response, the court adjourned the case to 26 March to enable the prosecution to merge Portable’s charges with those of his protégés.

Meanwhile, this newspaper learned that just days after securing bail, Portable announced a new EP titled ‘Ogo Most Wanted.’

In the yet-to-be-released project, he reportedly reflects on his ongoing legal battles with the Ogun State Police.

During his first interview after the incident, granted to Egungun of Lagos, the Ogun-born singer reiterated that he is ‘a government child’ and has no intention of fighting with the authorities.

